Eastern border | Uutissuomalainen: The majority of Finns support the conversion law

Eastern border|Support is greater among men than among women.

News Finn based on a survey, the majority of Finns support the so-called conversion law, even though it is in conflict with international agreements. In the USU poll, 62 percent supported the conversion law and 17 percent opposed it. 21 percent did not take a position on the matter.

According to Gallup, 71 percent of men support the law, 54 percent of women.

The law to be enacted to combat instrumentalized immigration is currently being considered by the parliament and it is planned to be voted on before the summer recess. The Constitutional Law Committee has ruled that the law can be enacted as an exceptional law if legal safeguards are added to it,

Passing the law as urgent requires a five-sixth majority, which means that support is also needed from the opposition. The Greens and the Left Alliance intend to vote against it, but the Sdp has not yet taken a final position.

In the USU-gallup, 56 percent of Sdp supporters support the law, 18 percent oppose it, and 25 percent do not take a position on the matter.

1,000 Finns answered the survey carried out by Tietoykkönen between 11 and 18. June. The margin of error for the overall result is 3.1 percentage points in each direction.