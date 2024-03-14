Monday, March 18, 2024
Eastern border | Uutissuomalainen: Finland received a hundred requests from Europe to take asylum seekers back

March 14, 2024
Eastern border | Uutissuomalainen: Finland received a hundred requests from Europe to take asylum seekers back

There are likely to be more readmission requests, as 229 asylum seekers have disappeared from the reception centers, according to the Immigration Office.

To Finland about a hundred readmission requests have been made from Europe, which concern asylum seekers who came across the eastern border last fall, says the regional manager of the asylum unit Juha Similä From the Immigration Office. Uutissuomalainen reported on the matter.

A readmission request comes when a person who previously applied for asylum in Finland submits a new application in another EU country, Norway, Iceland, Switzerland or Liechtenstein. The practice is based on the EU's Dublin Agreement.

According to Similä, there are likely to be more readmission requests, because 229 asylum seekers have disappeared from the reception centers. Many of the disappeared have continued their journey to other EU regions.

August since the beginning, around 1,300 asylum seekers have come to Finland across the eastern border. Of these, asylum decisions have been made for a total of 238. None of the decisions have been positive.

The Finnish Immigration Service has first processed the applications, which will probably receive a negative decision. Similä estimates that the first positive decisions will be made towards the end of spring.

