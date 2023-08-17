Eastern border | Utissuomalainen: The implementation of the pilot fence on the eastern border will be delayed until September

According to Uutissuomalainen, the fence was originally supposed to be completed at the end of June.

16.8. 23:36

Eastern border the implementation of the pilot fence is delayed in South Karelia’s Imatra Peltola, said News Finn on Wednesday. The Border Guard will not be able to put the test fence into operational use until September.

According to Uutissuomalainen, the fence was originally supposed to be completed at the end of June. The use of the fence will be moved to September due to the deficiencies found in the contract. Installations related to control systems also take time, said the project manager Ismo Kurki From the staff of the Border Guard to Uutissuomalai. Kurki did not elaborate on what kind of defects have been found in the fence.

According to Uutissuomalainen, the operative use of the test fence means that the border guards will start patrolling near the fence. In addition, the fence monitoring system is activated to warn of people moving in the area without permission.