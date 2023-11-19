Sunday, November 19, 2023
Eastern border | Two asylum seekers crossed the land border illegally in Rautjärvi on Saturday evening

November 19, 2023
According to the Border Guard, during the investigation of the state border crime, those who crossed the border applied for international protection.

Two people illegally crossed the country’s land border in the Rautjärvi area in South Karelia on Saturday evening. The Border Guard of Southeast Finland informs about the matter message service in X. According to the Border Guard, during the investigation of the state border crime, the persons applied for international protection.

The guard No new asylum seekers arrived at the border crossing point in Kuhmo last night and last night, the Kainuu border guard says message service in X.

Also, no asylum seekers arrived in other Kainuu border guard areas during last night and during the night.

Yesterday, 67 asylum seekers came to the Vartius border crossing. The border crossing point was closed yesterday evening and will open again today at eight in the morning.

The Border Guard of Southeast Finland, on the other hand, tells us message service in Xthat six asylum seekers came to its area during Saturday.

