Eastern border | Traffic blocked in Vaalimaa: “It's not worth queuing”, live broadcast underway

The office of the Southeastern Finland Border Guard tells HS that the reason for the congestion is above all the large amount of traffic coming from Russia to Finland.

Transport There is congestion at the Vaalimaa border crossing. According to the Border Guard Service of Southeastern Finland, it is likely that due to the current situation, not all those trying to cross the border from Finland to Russia will be able to cross the border by 8 p.m.

In practice, this means that if the queue of cars does not advance sufficiently by 8 p.m., some of the people queuing on the Finnish side will not be able to cross the border into Russia, even if they have their travel documents in order.

Motorists queuing to cross the border at the Vaalimaa border crossing on Friday afternoon.

The office of the Southeastern Finland Border Guard tells HS that the reason for the congestion is above all the large amount of traffic coming from Russia to Finland.

The office says that “dozens of cars” are waiting to cross the border on the Finnish side.

Editor of HS Pihla for Loula I was told by phone from the border station that “it's not worth waiting in line”.

Government boat on Thursday from the closure of all border crossings on the eastern border for four weeks. The Niirala and Vaalimaa border crossings, which are still open, will close on Friday at 20:00.

Eastern border has exceeded more than eighty asylum seekers by Friday morning. The Vaalimaa and Niirala border crossings are the only open border crossings on the eastern border.

By eight o'clock on Friday, 71 asylum seekers had arrived through the Vaalimaa border crossing, says the Border Guard of Southeast Finland.

More than 70 people have already applied for asylum at the Niirala border crossing today. The deputy commander of the North Karelia border guard tells about it Samuli Murtonen for STT.

In Niirala, a heated tent has been reserved for those arriving, where they can wait for official actions related to the asylum process.

According to Murtonen, traffic leaving the country has clearly quieted down at the Niirala border crossing. At three o'clock in the afternoon, the traffic lights were empty. Even yesterday there were quite long queues all day.

On the other hand, the traffic arriving in the country has increased.

Finland the entire eastern border will be closed from 8 pm today. The border crossings will remain closed until January 14. The Vaalimaa and Niirala border crossings were open for less than two days before the government decided to close them again.

Before closing on Friday, the border crossing points are open according to the opening hours. The Vaalimaa border crossing point is open every day of the week around the clock. Niirala is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.