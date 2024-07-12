Eastern border | Today it will be decided whether the “conversion law” will pass – Häkkänen and Valtonen arrived from Washington to vote

Eastern border|The plenary session of the Parliament starts at 12 o’clock. In this story, HS follows the extraordinary day moment by moment.

Parliament vote today on the so-called conversion law.

By law, asylum seekers can be temporarily suspended at the Finnish border and immigrants can be turned away without the right to appeal.

It is an exceptional law, and its passage requires five-sixths of the votes of MPs. Numerous legal scholars have considered it impossible to enact the law even as an exceptional law, but the Constitutional Law Committee decided that it can be done.

About voting is getting very tight.

The coalition, basic Finns, the center, the Christian Democrats are behind the law. Rkp said on Thursday that the majority of the parliamentary group supports the law. Already earlier Rkp’s Eva Biaudet has said that he will vote against the law. Also Liike Nyt and forming its own group Timo Vornanen support the law.

The opposition parties, the Greens and the Left Alliance, oppose the law. Sdp is divided regarding the law. According to HS data six Democrats plan to vote against the bill. There are also at least three other representatives in the Sdp who have taken a hesitant approach to the law. They have not said whether they intend to vote for the law or, for example, no.

Day the parliament starts with the Sdp group meeting at 10 o’clock. The plenary session starts at 12 o’clock. It is not known how long the debate on the law will last before the parliament votes.

In this story, HS follows an extraordinary day moment by moment.