Eastern border | Three Frenchmen went to the Russian side of Parikkala without permission – the trip of a few minutes turned out to be expensive

Eastern border|The prosecutor demands a 30-40 day fine and a crime victim’s fee for each state border crime.

Three On Saturday, a man who turned out to be a French citizen visited the Russian side of Parikkala without permission, tells Border Guard.

On Saturday evening, the Southeastern Finland Border Guard received information about three people who were walking on the Finnish side in Parikkala towards the national border. When the border guard arrived, it became clear that the men had crossed the border and stayed for a few minutes on the Russian side.

The Border Guard caught the men after they returned to Finland. According to the Border Guard, the men had acted out of curiosity.

Director of Investigation, Major Ossi Fonselius all three men admitted during the preliminary investigation that they had committed a state border crime.

According to the border guard, illegal border crossing will be expensive for French men. The prosecutor demands a fine of 30–40 days for each state border crime. In addition to this, a crime victim’s fee will be paid.

The Border Guard has launched a preliminary investigation into the incident.