Eastern border | This is how the closure of the eastern border was reported around the world – The border decision was also taken into account in Russia

The government’s shutdown decision became international news on Tuesday.

The government the decision to close the entire eastern border of Finland made headlines around the world on Tuesday. The government said on Tuesday that the entire eastern border, with the exception of Vainikkala railway traffic, will be closed from November 30. The closure lasts two weeks, i.e. until December 13.

British newspaper The Guardian highlights in his own news that the government’s decision to close the border came with only a day’s notice. The decision to close the border is characterized as a “very unusual measure”.

Asylum searches are concentrated at airports and water transport border crossings during the lockdown. The Guardian’s article highlights the fact that many asylum seekers have arrived at the Finnish border without proper winter equipment.

“You can see them in just sweatpants and cycling in the snow. It’s clear that their sender doesn’t think about their safety,” describes one of the magazine’s sources.

According to The Guardian, the tense situation on the border between Finland and Russia has developed rapidly. The deterioration of relations between Finland and Russia was also paid attention to in the news of other media.

“Relations between the countries have worsened in recent months, especially after Finland became a member of NATO in April,” writes The Guardian.

Britain’s public broadcasting company the BBC the head of the Border Guard’s international cooperation unit interviewed in the news Matti Pitkäniityn According to the report, clear evidence has been found at the border that Russia has tried to help people get to Finland. Executive Director of Refugee Counseling Pia Lindfors tells the BBC that he fears that the government’s decision will lead to dangerous and illegal border crossings.

“When winter comes, this can be even more dangerous,” commented Lindfors.

The government already tried to close the entire eastern border last week, but at that time the plan stumbled on legal problems detected by the deputy chancellor of justice, who oversees the legality of the government’s actions. At that time, according to the deputy chancellor of justice, closing the eastern border completely would not sufficiently secure the possibility of applying for asylum. The decision made on Tuesday has been reviewed by the Chancellor of Justice.

The New York Times times in his news about the war history between Finland and Russia. According to the article published on Tuesday, Russia did not react to Finland’s border closure decision immediately.

“There was no immediate response from Moscow to Finland’s measure, which highlights how sharply relations between the two neighbors have deteriorated since Russia attacked Ukraine last year,” the text states.

International Financial Times again highlighted the Kremlin spokesman in his own news Dmitry Peskov last week’s reaction to Finland closing border crossings. According to Peskov, the action reflected Finland’s “anti-Russian” position.

Sky News Moscow Correspondent Diana Magnay wrote in his analysis published on Tuesday that Finland’s decision is “a clear message to the Russian security forces: We know what you are doing and we will not tolerate it.”

Finland’s decision eventually made headlines in Russia as well. State-owned Ria Novosti quotes Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in his article, according to which “the border crossing was used by those who had the legal right to do so”. Peskov considered Finland’s accusations of Russian involvement unacceptable.