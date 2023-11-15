Eastern border | This is how information about crossing the Finnish border spreads in Arabic on Tiktok: “A new way to get from Russia to Finland”

In recent days, for example, several videos in Arabic have been published on the Tiktok application, sharing information about the situation on Finland’s eastern border.

Finland the situation on the eastern border seems to have come to the fore in Arabic-speaking communities on social media.

In recent days, for example, several videos in Arabic have been published on the Tiktok application, which share information about the situation on the border between Finland and Russia. The information seems to be aimed primarily at asylum seekers who are considering moving to Finland via Russia.

“Russia opened Finland’s eastern border to immigration. Everyone should tell their friends that this route is worth trying. Be ready,” says a video in Arabic published on Tiktok on Tuesday.

The video also shows a map of Finland, on which all the border crossing points on the Russian side are marked, from the northernmost to the southernmost.

Another In the text written under the video published on Tiktok, it is said in Arabic that “Finland is preparing for a mass migration across the eastern border”.

The tone of the text is informative, and there is no direct call to cross the border. The article deals with, among other things, what operational capabilities the law gives the Border Guard if a large number of asylum seekers arrive at Finland’s borders.

The person who uploaded the video uses the nickname Suomi News on Tiktok. No other publicly visible videos can be found in the profile.

Third The Arabic video found on Tiktok by Helsingin Sanomat talks about “a new way to get from Russia to Finland”.

The video promises to arrange entry across the eastern border to Finland in return for a monetary reward. According to the video, the reward is 10,000, but there is no mention in which currency the reward should be paid.

Based on his profile, the person who uploaded the video seems to offer such services on a wider scale. On the profile page, for example, you can find videos in which people who crossed Finland’s eastern border from Russia praise the transport they received in Arabic.

Eastern border the situation also seems to be of interest in the Facebook group Finland in Arabic.

In recent days, inquiries have appeared on the group’s wall about how easy it is to get to Finland from Russia. At the same time, the group asks more generally about asylum policy, family reunification and employment opportunities in Finland.

In addition to Tiktok and Facebook, the video service YouTube has shared information about Finland’s eastern border.

The Iraqi met by Ilta-Sanomie at the Nuijamaa border crossing point Under told the newspaper on Tuesdaythat he had heard about the “opening of the border” not only from a friend who lives in St. Petersburg, but also from a video uploaded to YouTube.

According to Ilta-Sanomi, a user named Iraqi in Italy has told about the situation on the eastern border on YouTube. He has uploaded to the service, among other things, a video in which he says that several unauthorized border crossings took place on the eastern border. In the video, he shows on the map where border crossings have taken place, and presents pictures of Finnish cities located near the border.