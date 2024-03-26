Eastern border | The “turnover law” would put the border guards at risk of criminal prosecution, assess the Border Guard's lawyers

Officials in important positions emphasize that the border guards would have to violate their official duty in practice under the exception law.

Border Guard civil servants are exceptionally strongly criticizing the exception law that is in the government's opinion round, which has also been called the “conversion law”.

According to the statement written by the officials, the law would violate the fundamentals of Finland's state order, the constitution and the rule of law. In addition, it would lead to border guards having to act contrary to their official duties, according to the statement.

“The obvious contradictions between the bill and other legislation binding the activities of civil servants lead to a situation where the civil servant who applies and executes the law cannot in practice not violate his official duties at the same time,” the statement says.

In other words, a border guard applying and enforcing a possible exception would be at risk of criminal charges.

According to the statement, it is “practically certain that the application of the presented law would lead to the violation of absolute fundamental and human rights.”

“Furthermore, it is clear that the law would most likely not prevent Russia from continuing to instrumentalize people on the eastern border.”

Statement have been signed by the deputy head of the legal department of the Border Guard Martti Ant-Wuorinenhead of the Legality Control Unit Tuire Metso and head of the legal services unit Silja Hallenberg on behalf of subordinates.

Their predecessor, the head of the legal department of the Border Guard Say Fire was the chairman of the working group that prepared the exception law.

Sanna Palo, head of the Border Guard's legal department.

Law of exception based on the draft, the Government could prevent people from applying for international protection at Finland's national border and in its immediate vicinity. In addition, people who crossed the border could be removed from Finnish soil.

Professor of criminal law at the University of Helsinki Sakari Melander emphasizes that the legal problems observed by the officials of the Border Guard are significant.

“Breach of official duty can also be based on violating basic and human rights. On the other hand, the civil servant must comply with the possible exception law and at the same time also with basic and human rights obligations.”

According to Melander, enacting such a contradictory law would be very problematic, if only from the point of view of the border guard's legal security.

“Based on the statement, the border guards would find themselves in an unreasonable situation.”

In several in international agreements, the legally binding prohibition of refoulement means that no one may be deported or prevented from entering the country if he is threatened with the death penalty, torture, persecution or other inhumane or degrading treatment.

The ban on return is an absolute basic and human right that cannot be deviated from under any circumstances. In general, the Constitution does not allow the enactment of a law that would be in conflict with binding international human rights obligations.

In addition the Border Guard Act separately stipulates that the border guard must respect basic and human rights. When exercising his powers, he must choose from the justifiable alternatives the one that best promotes the realization of these rights.

“There is a significant contradiction in the draft, because the exception law must be complied with, but at the same time its compliance would lead to a violation of official duty, when basic and human rights would not be respected. The constitution stipulates that public authority must secure the fulfillment of fundamental rights and human rights,” says the assistant professor of criminal law at the University of Turku Tatu Hyttinen.