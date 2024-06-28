Eastern border | The start of the administrative committee meeting was postponed again

Eastern border|The administrative committee has not yet come to an agreement on its report on the so-called “conversion law”, which the Sdp is also trying to get behind.

Administrative Committee the start of the meeting was postponed by two hours, according to committee sources.

Originally, the meeting was supposed to start at three o’clock on Friday afternoon, but now the start of the meeting has been postponed until five o’clock.

At the meeting, the committee is supposed to try to reach an agreement on its report on the so-called “conversion law”.

With the exception law, people could be temporarily prevented from applying for international protection at the national border of Finland and in its immediate vicinity without the possibility of appeal.

The committee already met for an hour on Friday morning from nine to ten in the morning. However, the meeting was interrupted at that time due to the plenary session of the parliament.

Sdp has demanded in public that the committee’s report should meet the amendment requirements related to the exception law set by the Constitutional Law Committee and that the parliament’s role in introducing the law should be strengthened.

Party chairman Antti Lindtman and Vice President Nasima Razmyar have also demanded that, after the administrative committee, the exception law be returned to the constitutional committee again.

On Friday, Sdp members in the administrative committee did not want to comment on whether they had received the party’s wishes in the committee’s report paper when they went to the meeting.

“The negotiations have been challenging, we continue to work towards the Sdp’s goals”, Eemeli Peltonen (sd) commented on the situation after the end of the morning meeting.

GOVERNMENT the aim was to have the administrative committee’s report ready already on Thursday. In that case, the exception law could have been brought to the great hall of the parliament for content processing on Friday and it could have been voted on on Monday of next week. Now, however, this schedule is no longer possible.

If Sdp still gets through in the administrative committee with its wish to return the matter to the constitutional committee for a second round, the approval of the law will be even longer.

Since the Constitutional Law Committee decided to pass the law as an urgent matter, it requires a five-sixths majority of the votes cast in the plenary session of the Parliament to be approved. The exception law therefore requires the support of the majority of the opposition parties as well.

The Greens and the Left Alliance have already said that they have a negative attitude to the exception law, so its passage is practically up to Sdp MPs.