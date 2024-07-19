Eastern border|The Finland-Russia association of motorcyclists from Tampere allegedly participates in an event supporting Russia’s war of aggression.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The Baltic Rally motorcycle festival is organized in Vyborg. The festival is part of Putin’s campaign against Finland. According to the organizers, ten percent of the festival’s proceeds will be donated to the Russian forces fighting in Ukraine. According to the organizers, there are also Finns among the participants HS found out what the Finnish-Russian friendship club established in Tampere is like

in Vyborg is currently celebrating the motorcycle festival Baltic Rally, which is According to Ilta-Sanom part president Vladimir Putin a hostile, anti-Finnish campaign.

According to the organizers, a record number of participants, including Finns, will participate in the festival, which lasts from Thursday to Sunday.

This year, the motto of the festival is “All to the front, all to victory!” According to the organizers, ten percent of the festival’s proceeds will be donated to the Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.

This year, the festival is also dedicated to Finland, as its second theme is “The 80th anniversary of the liberation of Vyborg from the fascist occupation”.

According to the event’s website, the festival that started on Thursday will culminate on Saturday with a parade to the “state border” – along the Saimaa Canal to the Brusničnoe checkpoint opposite the Nuijamaa border station and back.

According to IS, the event is financed by a fund operating under Putin and the Leningrad regional administration.

On Wednesday at the press conference held, the organizers highlighted the Finnish motorcyclists allegedly participating in the event, reports the Russian state news agency Tass.

On the event’s website, three Finnish motorcycle associations are mentioned among the organizers. One of them is the Finnish-Russian Bikers Association.

The association was founded in Tampere in July 2021, i.e. before the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

According to its rules, the purpose of the association is, among other things, to promote “joint interaction between Finnish and Russian motorcyclists” and traffic culture among its members. To fulfill its purpose, the association can organize, for example, courses, competitions, shows and other events.

HS reached out the secretary of the association, who said that the original idea was to establish a friendship club. However, he said that he had given up his position after the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine began. He could not say whether the association has been active recently.

The chairman of the association did not respond to HS’s contact requests. Therefore, HS does not know if there are association members present at the event.

Two other Finnish motorcycle associations are also mentioned on the Baltic Rally website.

One of them cannot be found in Finland at all From the website of Biker Union Finlandwhere information about Finnish motorcycle clubs has been collected.

Another association mentioned on the Baltic Rally website informs HS that it will not participate in the Vyborg festival. The club says that it received an invitation to a similar event years ago, but none of its members participated.

“For some reason, our picture has remained on the organizer’s website and we have asked for it to be removed a long time ago,” the club tells HS.