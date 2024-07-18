Eastern border | The researcher comments on Von der Leyen’s speech about Finland’s eastern border: “I would think that there is some kind of information in the background”

Eastern border|The European Commission has been accused, among other things, of whether it is looking too closely at the use of the push back procedure, researcher Timo Miettinen says.

European candidate for president of the commission Ursula von der Leyen gave his policy speech to the European Parliament today, Thursday. In his speech, he tried to convince the MEPs to get another term at the head of the Commission. Von der Leyen got the vote Parliament’s support.

In his speech, von der Leyen talked about Europe’s eastern border as the target of Russia’s hybrid threats. In his speech, he also highlighted Finland’s eastern border in particular.

“Russia attracts people from Yemen and pushes them to the Finnish border,” von der Leyen said in his speech.

He also assured support for Finland and other member states that protect the Union’s external borders.

Von der Leyen’s the reason behind the statement is that the commission understands the roots of the phenomenon, and that the asylum procedure includes many factors, says the academy researcher at the University of Helsinki Timo Miettinen.

“I personally think that with this he is signaling that the border issue includes new types of threats, such as these hybrid operations. Border policy and perhaps the EU’s asylum policy must also be considered in relation to such threats,” Miettinen interprets von der Leyen’s statement.

According to Miettinen, von der Leyen’s speeches are not just a game of thought.

“I would think that there is some kind of information in the background”.

Von der Leyen probably has more detailed information about the countries of origin of people who come to or bring people to the eastern border of Europe, Miettinen believes.

Thoughtful also points out that there have been problems with Poland, Lithuania and Italy caused by various violations related to border crossings. Also in connection with these cases, the commission has opened up its interpretations on the subject.

The European Commission has been accused of looking too closely at countries suspected of implementing the so-called push back procedure, says Miettinen.

On the other hand, according to him, the commission has also been criticized for whether it looks at things too much from the perspective of human rights, and therefore does not react strongly enough.

The push back procedure refers to the fact that asylum seekers who cross the border illegally are returned without processing their asylum applications.

“It’s hard to say this [von der Leyenin puheen] based on what that line is within the commission. It sounds like the commission has an understanding of the root causes of the phenomenon.”