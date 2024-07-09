Eastern border | The processing of the “Conversion Act” continues today – the Parliament meets at 12 o’clock

Eastern border|The final vote on the law will probably be on Friday this week.

So the processing of the said conversion law will continue in the parliament on Tuesday. The plenary session has been convened at 12 o’clock.

There will be content processing on Tuesday. In that case, the content of the law can be approved if it receives two-thirds of the votes cast.

If this happens, the emergency law and its urgency could be voted on in the great hall of the parliament on Friday. According to the Constitutional Law Committee, the law would require five-sixths of the parliament to support it in order for it to be treated as urgent.

At least The parliamentary groups of Sdp and Rkp meet on Tuesday before the plenary session.

In order to pass, the law also needs the support of the opposition. Some of the Sdp MPs have publicly announced that they will vote against the law. The Left Alliance has announced that it will oppose the law in the vote, and the greens are critical of the law.

The governing party Rkp has previously announced that it will give its representatives a free hand in the vote. Rkp MP Eva Biaudet has said that he will vote against the law.

So called the conversion law is an exceptional law that allows asylum applications to be suspended at the eastern border and people to be turned away if Russia tries to influence Finland by organizing immigration.

The processing of the law has been stuck in the parliament over the summer due to political differences. The work has been made more difficult by the fact that the proposal is in conflict with the constitution. According to several legal scholars, the “conversion law” could not be enacted even as an exceptional law, but according to the Constitutional Law Committee, this can be done.