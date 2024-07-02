Eastern border | The processing of the “Conversion Act” continues in the parliament, Sdp met for hours

Eastern border|The Constitutional Law Committee has been convened on Tuesday at half past four.

Sdp’s On Tuesday, the parliamentary group met behind closed doors for more than three hours on the so-called “conversion law”

The meeting was supposed to end at noon, but it didn’t end until about a quarter to one in the afternoon.

The exception law is currently being considered by the administrative committee. Its meeting is scheduled to begin at one o’clock in the afternoon.

The Constitutional Law Committee has also been called to a meeting from half past four to discuss the handling of the exception law, which would indicate that the work of the Administrative Committee will be completed by then.

The ruling parties the aim was to have the administrative committee’s report on the exception already ready last Thursday. In that case, it could have been brought to the great hall of the parliament for content processing on Friday and it could have been voted on already on Monday.

At that time, however, the negotiations ended without results. Sdp has stuck to its position that the changes required by the Constitutional Law Committee must be made to the government’s proposal, which are related, for example, to legal protection for immigrants.

In addition to that, the Sdp has demanded that the law be returned once more to the Constitutional Law Committee and that the role of parliament in evaluating the use of the law be increased.

Speaker of the Parliament Jussi Halla-aho (ps) stated on Monday in the plenary session that the next plenary session will be held on Tuesday next week. Before then, the exception law will not be discussed in the great hall of the parliament.

Before this, the administrative committee’s report and a possible second opinion of the constitutional law committee should be completed, if the Sdp gets its demand through.

BECAUSE the constitutional law committee decided to enact the law as urgent, it requires a five-sixths majority of the votes cast in the plenary session of the parliament. The exception law therefore requires the majority of the opposition parties to be behind it as well.

The Greens and the Left Alliance have already said that they have a negative attitude to the exception law, so its passage is practically up to the Sdp MPs.