Eastern border | The opposition also supports the government’s border decision: “Good” and “right”

16.11. 20:10

Opposition leaders support the government with certain reservations Thursday’s decision close four border crossing points on the eastern border and centralize the reception of asylum applications at the Salla and Vartius border crossing points.

Sdp chairman Antti Lindtman and chairman of the center Annika Saarikko consider the decision “good” and “right”.

According to Lindtman, it seems clear that it is a kind of hybrid influence.

“That’s why Finland should not surrender in the face of such pressure, but act decisively and react quickly,” Lindtman tells STT.

According to Saariko, the most important thing is to note that even though Finns’ attention is being directed to, for example, gas pipelines at sea or asylum seekers on the eastern border, the most serious and reprehensible situation is Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

“We have to be careful that our eyes don’t go away from there and our support doesn’t waver, even if there are attempts to influence us,” says Saarikko.

The greens the chairman Sofia Virran according to the closing of the border crossing points, a strong message is now being sent to Russia that people should not be used as instruments of pressure.

“The main thing now is to keep a cool head and make sure that Russia does not create the chaos and confusion it wishes for,” says Virta in his message to HS.

Power and the chairman of the Left Alliance Lee Andersson remind that while Finland has the right to monitor its own border, it also has the obligation to ensure that people’s right to seek asylum is fulfilled.

“These obligations are based on international agreements, such as the European Convention on Human Rights and EU law,” Andersson tells HS.

However, he points out that the Left Alliance is not the right body to assess whether the government’s decision meets international obligations. According to Andersson, individual people could take the case to court, practically to the European Court of Human Rights.

“Of course, these are long-term processes. That’s why in the decision-making phase you have to remember that it’s about balancing these two things,” he emphasizes.

Last days More asylum seekers from Russia have come to Finland’s eastern border than before, because the Russian authorities have allowed people to cross the border without the necessary entry documents.

Andersson reminds that the possibility of such a situation has been known to Finland.

“It’s a scenario that should have been prepared for,” he says.

He wants to emphasize that the Finnish authorities would also have the opportunity to increase their preparedness, and increase, for example, their capacity to process asylum applications in an accelerated manner.

“It cannot be that the system goes into crisis, because that is exactly what this hybrid influence is aiming for,” he states.