Eastern border | The offer made for the bankrupt Zsar was accepted – The liquidator about the price: “Disappointing”

Eastern border|The sale price of the Itäraja shopping village is disappointing, but the offer was still accepted.

In the Gulf of Estonia The purchase offer for Ostoskylä Zsar, located near the Vaalimaa border crossing, has been accepted.

The shopping village was opened in November 2018. The problems began in fact, during the corona pandemic, when Russian tourists stayed behind the border. Zsar went bankrupt in the fall of 2022, and last year an attempt was made to sell it in an online auction with poor success.

The new purchase offer was accepted on Wednesday, says the administrator and lawyer of the bankruptcy estate Matt Manner by e-mail to HS. He does not comment on the exact sale amount, but states that it is “quite low”.

“Under the prevailing conditions, the shopping center located on the eastern border in Vaalimaa practically has no market.”

To the continent according to the sale price is disappointing, but it is not possible to get more. He states that the maintenance of the property costs around 600,000 euros per year.

According to Manteree, the buyer is a Finnish private individual who is about to establish a company and buy the shopping center in the name of the company.

The deal will be sealed in the first half of September, when the creditors’ meeting’s decisions are legally binding.

