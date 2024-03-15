Eastern border | The Left Alliance does not support the border law – This is how the opposition commented

In order for the government's proposal on the new exception law to pass through the parliament in time, it would also need the support of part of the opposition.

Opposition party The Left Alliance does not support what the government is preparing exception lawwhich would make it possible to prevent the entry of asylum seekers and significantly limit the reception of applications.

The Greens are also critical of Finland's failure to comply with international agreements.

Sdp and the center, on the other hand, think it is good that the government has prepared the bill. However, they still do not promise unreserved support for the project in parliament.

The government sent its bill to the opinion round on Friday. Its purpose is to respond to Russia's hybrid influence on Finland's eastern border. Since autumn, hundreds of people seeking asylum in Finland have been brought to the border.

This would be an exceptional law, the urgent passage of which requires a five-sixths majority in the parliament. This means that a large part of the opposition must also be brought under the law.

HS asked the opposition leaders whether their parties support the law.

Li Andersson, chairman of the Left Alliance.

The Left Alliance: “A test for the Finnish rule of law is coming”

The Left Alliance does not support the government's legal project in its current form.

“We are not going to support this kind of legislation with the information we now have about this entity,” says the chairman of the leftist union Lee Andersson.

“If the actions up to now have been in a gray area as it were, now we are clearly making regulations that the civil service and the country's political leadership themselves recognize to be in conflict with our human rights obligations and the constitution.”

According to Andersson, the government has not sufficiently opened up what is the security threat that would justify such bold actions.

Andersson considers it significant that Finland, which has wanted to profile itself in international arenas as an advocate of the rule of law and human rights, is now passing legislation that contradicts them.

“After all, this is a very historic situation,” says Andersson.

“In my opinion, it is quite clear that this will have very far-reaching consequences for the respect of human rights in Finland, if we consider that it is not something that must be adhered to, but something that can be deviated from.”

Andersson calls the law so-called pushback-law and refers, for example, to Poland and Lithuania, whose actions have been deemed to be in violation of human rights treaties and EU law.

Andersson points out that currently the asylum application process has been created precisely to assess whether a person has been subject to, for example, inhuman or degrading treatment. The investigation often requires the help of experts and interpreters.

“Here, the starting point is that the individual border guard at the border should personally stay to make something like this assessment during a short encounter,” says Andersson.

“This is an absolutely terrible situation for those individual officials. That's what all these asylum processes and procedures exist for.”

Andersson states that the government is now starting from the fact that they are not even trying to comply with international obligations.

“A very interesting test is coming for the Finnish rule of law.”

Tytti Tuppurainen, chairman of the SDP's parliamentary group.

Sdp: A motion prepared by the government that passes the constitutional committee

Sdp's chairman of the parliamentary group Titti Tuppurainen says that “no open power of attorney can be given to the presentation at this stage”.

However, according to him, the party understands Finland's serious situation when Russia is pressuring Finland with extraordinary means.

“We think it's a good thing that the government has set out to draft such a law, because Finland must always have proportionate tools to deal with pressure on us,” Tuppurainen says.

“At the same time, it must be said that this is a very exceptional draft law, and we therefore have to look very carefully at what kind of opinion feedback this draft law receives from experts, especially from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Justice, but also from elsewhere.”

In Tuppurainen's opinion, the presentation must be very specific about Russia's hybrid influence, and it should not be applicable to general asylum or immigration policy. If the draft law advances as a bill to parliament, the Constitutional Law Committee will play a significant role.

“It is the government's responsibility to prepare a government proposal that also passes the Constitutional Law Committee's assessment.”

Annika Saarikko, chairman of the centre.

Center: Even the preparation of the law can serve as a message across the border

The center the chairman Annika Saarikon according to which it is necessary that the government has started preparations.

“The preparation of this law alone will hopefully serve as a message across the border as well. Our border should not be used as a tool to influence a foreign power.”

Saarikko predicts the handling of the law for many reasons and is complicated from the point of view of the constitution and international agreements.

“However, in my opinion, that is not a reason not to prepare the law.”

Saariko thinks the law is in a hurry. He hopes that “a suitable way for our rule of law will be found to get this bill approved”.

Also, Saarikko does not yet directly say that the center supports the bill, but according to him, the government has had the center's support for the preparation from the beginning.

Saarikko also pays attention to the legal protection of individual border guards. According to him, the law must be so clear in terms of the border guard's operations that it does not leave too much room for interpretation.

Also a member of parliament from the center, former defense minister Antti Kaikkonen assesses that the draft law seems justified and in the right direction.

“The government should also hurry up the eastern border fence project. The barrier can effectively prevent unauthorized border crossings by civilians in the terrain. Hoe the ground and quickly,” he wrote in the message service X.

Chairman of the Green parliamentary group Atte Harjanne.

The Greens: Rejecting international agreements is what Putin wants

The Greens also take a “very critical approach” to the fact that Finland would not comply with international agreements, says the chairman of the parliamentary group Atte Harjanne (green).

“I think it is important and necessary that the government thinks about how this hybrid Russian influence can be stopped and at the same time do it in such a way that we do not lose what we are as a liberal democracy that supports an international rule-based order.”

According to Harjante, the biggest concern is how to understand the distress of the very vulnerable people who are used in the hybrid operation.

In addition, he asks what will happen if Finland actively withdraws from international law commitments, which Finland nevertheless hopes other countries will follow.

“What kind of country does that make Finland?”

Chairman of the Greens Sofia Virta says in the press release that Finland must be able to demonstrate to Russia that Finland does not accept the instrumentalization of people as part of warfare.

“The way it is done must be such that at the same time we don't give Russia what it wants. By rejecting human rights or international agreements or eroding the rule of law, we would be doing exactly that Putin I hope so. So it is clear that the situation is very challenging.”

Correction 15.3. at 4:16 p.m.: The news previously incorrectly mentioned that the passage of the exception law would require a five-sixths majority in the parliament. In reality, passing a law as an emergency requires a five-sixths majority.