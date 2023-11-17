Eastern border | The last bus to St. Petersburg left Kampi in the afternoon – “Sad”, said Veronika, who just moved to Finland

Finland will close four border crossings to all traffic until February. So far, the last bus from Helsinki Kampi to St. Petersburg left on Friday at 4 p.m.

Bus A few dozen people are waiting for St. Petersburg at the Kamppi terminal on Friday afternoon. Among them is Veronica, who moved to Finland for studies two weeks ago. Due to the sensitivity of the matter, Veronika does not want to appear in the story with her full name.

He says that he is on his way to Vyborg to visit his family, but he does not yet know how to get back to Helsinki. The investigation at least includes whether a suitable carpool could be found.

For now the last bus from Helsinki Kampi to St. Petersburg left at four on Friday. On the night between Friday and Saturday, Finland will close the Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa, Imatra and Niirala border crossings to all traffic until February. After that, you can no longer cross the border from south of Kainuu.

Veronika finds the thought of the bus connection being interrupted just after moving to a new country scary.

“This is sad. It will be much more difficult to see the family from now on.”

Veronika moved to Finland two weeks ago and is wondering how she will be able to see her family in the future.

When it’s a little less than ten minutes until the bus arrives, there’s a queue at the gate leading to the platform Roma. He is on his way to St. Petersburg for his friend’s birthday. Romanka did not want to appear in the story with his full name.

Back in Helsinki, Roman says that he is trying to get through Estonia with these prospects.

“Or hopefully the borders won’t close there either,” he says.

He says that he moved to Finland a year and a half ago for work.

Now Roman lives in Espoo. He has been visiting family and friends by bus in St. Petersburg about twice a month. If traffic connections between St. Petersburg and Helsinki become permanently difficult, he does not necessarily think it makes sense to stay in Finland.

“At least you have to think about alternatives.”

Roman from Espoo was on his way to his friend’s birthday.

Bus sorry to arrive at the platform a minute late, and the passengers begin to pack in.

One couple kisses and hugs each other many times. The woman gets on board, the man comes back into the terminal.

One passer-by stops to film as the bus turns from the terminal towards Russia.