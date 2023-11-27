Eastern border | The graphics show how asylum seekers moved from one border crossing point to another

When Finland closed its borders, asylum seekers moved further north to open border crossings.

Graphics show how people who applied for asylum in Finland moved from one border crossing point to another as the borders were closed.

The Niirala border crossing in North Karja closed on 17.11 at 20:00.

Southeastern Finland Border Guard closed on the other hand, the border crossing points of Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa and Imatra at exactly 00:00 on the night between Friday and Saturday 17.-18.11.

So the Vartius and Kuusamo border crossings in Kainuu and the Salla and Raja-Joosepi border crossings in Lapland remained open to passenger traffic.

Migrants soon started arriving at the Vartius border crossings. 18.11. 67 asylum seekers arrived at the border, although only 5 arrived a day earlier.

A couple of days later the same was seen in Salla. 20.11. 35 people applied for asylum at the border. They were the first to apply for asylum in Lapland in November.

Quickly the government announced that it will close three more of the four remaining open border crossing points for passenger traffic. Only the northernmost Raja-Jooseppi was left open.

Equality Commissioner by leaving only one border crossing open seriously jeopardizes the right to seek asylum. The government had originally wanted to close the borders completely, but the deputy chancellor of justice your farm the plans.

In autumn Among those who applied for asylum in Finland, certain nationalities have been highlighted in the fall. Those who came to Finland via the eastern border are mainly young men. They have said that they are from Syria, Somalia, Iraq and Yemen, among others.

From the beginning of August until Friday morning, 911 people had applied for asylum at the eastern border.

In total, around 3,600 people have applied for asylum in Finland during the year 2023. In 2022, the number was around 5,800.

Unlike previous years, in 2022 the majority of asylum seekers were Ukrainians. This is explained by Russia’s invasion of the country. The next highest number of asylum applications were made by people from Afghanistan, Iraq, Russia and Somalia.

However, the number of applications in recent years is small if compared to the refugee crisis of 2015. At that time, 32,500 people applied for asylum in Finland.

At that time, especially the weakened security situation in Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq as well as terrorism in Somalia drove people to move.

Even though the eastern border has not yet received a large number of asylum seekers this autumn, the politicians have wanted to act quickly and close the borders. The reason is that Russia’s actions are considered a calculated hybrid influence.