Eastern border | The government will meet at 5 p.m. to decide on limiting border crossings – Rantanen’s press conference at 5:30 p.m.

Interior Minister Mari Rantanen (ps) holds a press conference after the extraordinary session of the Government Council.

HS information according to the Government Council will meet on Wednesday at 17:00 for an extra session, where it is scheduled to decide on the restriction measures on the eastern border.

The extra session was previously reported by, among others, STT.

After the session, the Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) will hold a press conference from 5:30 p.m. HS will show it live.

Rantanen said on Tuesday that the Ministry of the Interior is preparing restriction measures for the eastern border as quickly as possible.

Russia has changed its modus operandi, and since August, an extraordinary number of asylum seekers, many on bicycles, have arrived at the border crossing points in Southeast Finland.

On Monday alone, a total of 39 asylum seekers arrived at the border crossing points in Southeast Finland. In the past, Russia has not allowed asylum seekers with incomplete travel documents to go on.