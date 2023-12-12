Eastern border | The government will decide today whether to extend the border closure – Press conference around 2:45 p.m

All border crossing points on the eastern border have been closed for almost two weeks in response to Russia directing asylum seekers to the Finnish border. The government must make a new decision on the matter today, or all border crossings will open.

Government will decide today, Tuesday, on the extension or possible lifting of restrictions on cross-border traffic.

After the general session of the Government, a government press conference will be held at around 2:45 p.m. The Prime Minister is there Petteri Orpo (kok), Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) and Head of Department of the Border and Maritime Department of the Border Guard Matti Sarasmaa.

All border crossing points on the eastern border have been closed for almost two weeks in response to Russia directing asylum seekers to the Finnish border. During the fall, about a thousand asylum seekers crossed the eastern border.

HS reported on Friday based on its sourcesthat the government is considering opening one or a few border crossings this week.

According to the original schedule, the closure will end on Wednesday, December 13. If no new decision is made, all border crossing points on the eastern border will open.

Basic Finns ministers, finance minister Riikka Purra and the Minister of Justice Leena Meri said on Monday that he is worried about whether the number of asylum seekers at the eastern border will start to increase again if the closure of the eastern border is not extended.

According to the law, the closing of border crossings must be “necessary to combat a serious threat to public order, national security or public health”. The restrictions are based on the Border Guard Act and must be evaluated regularly.

On Friday, HS's government officials estimated that there is no justification for keeping the border completely closed in terms of national security, because it has been quite peaceful at the border and in the vicinity of the border.

The Border Guard was informed on Monday that no asylum seekers have come to the eastern border since the complete closure.