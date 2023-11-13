Eastern border | “The government is ready to use all powers” – Rantanen and Purra comment on the asylum seekers who arrived at the border

Interior Minister Mari Rantanen points out that new powers were enacted in the Border Act last year.

Mixed Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) that the Minister of Finance Riikka Purra (ps) commented on the situation of asylum seekers who arrived at Finland’s eastern border on the instant message service X on Monday evening.

For the border crossing points in Southeastern Finland, there was by Monday evening 27 asylum seekers whose documents were not in order arrived. During the last week, there were 34 similar arrivals.

In the past, Russia has not allowed travelers with incomplete documents to continue to Finnish border crossings, but in recent months Russia’s actions have changed. The reason is unknown.

Rantanen writes in X that new powers were enacted in the Border Act last year. They enable other border crossing restrictions.

“The government is ready to use all powers in situations that seriously endanger border security,” Rantanen writes

Basic Finns chairman, Minister of Finance Purra, on the other hand, seems to connect the cases to Russia’s possible hybrid activities.

“Asylum seekers rarely have ‘papers in order’ at any of our borders. That they are not is more the rule than the exception. Exploiting the asylum system as a channel for migration is one problem. Russia’s hybrid operation is another. Combined? To be prevented!” Bite to write.

Border Guard deputy commander Jukka Lukkari told STT earlier on Monday that among the asylum seekers there have been representatives of several nationalities, including Iraqis, Syrians, Turks and Somalis.

In autumn 2015, a large number of third-country nationals from Russia arrived in Lapland at the Salla and Raja-Joosepi border crossings, where they applied for asylum. People arrived at the crossings in old passenger cars and bicycles.

Colonel Matti Pitkäniitty The staff of the Border Guard told STT on Sunday that similar elements have been involved in this fall’s border crossings.