Thursday, November 16, 2023
Eastern border | The government has made its decision on limiting border crossings – Live broadcast of the press conference underway

November 16, 2023
The government will meet at 1 pm to decide what measures Finland will take due to the situation on the eastern border.

HS information according to Finland will close several border crossing points on the eastern border, but not all.

At its meeting that started at 1 p.m., the government decided what measures Finland would take due to the situation on the eastern border.

“The gavel has passed, the official decisions have been made,” wrote the finance minister Riikka Purra (ps) on Twitter.

After the session, a press conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. HS will show it live. We also follow it moment by moment in text form.

The Prime Minister will speak at the press conference Petteri Orpo (kok) and the Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (p.s.). HS said on Wednesday evening that Finland plans to close border crossings on the eastern border.

According to the Border Guard Act, the Government can decide to close a border crossing point or restrict border crossing traffic if the closing or restriction is necessary, for example, to combat a serious threat to public order or national security. Border crossing points may not be closed more than is necessary.

Last In recent days, more asylum seekers from Russia have come to the eastern border than before, because the Russian authorities are allowing people to the border without the necessary entry documents. The arrivals have come from, among others, Iraq, Syria, Turkey and Somalia.

By 10:00 pm yesterday, 75 asylum seekers had arrived at the border crossing points in Southeast Finland.

President Sauli Niinistö estimate on Wednesdaythat Russia’s decision to allow asylum seekers on the eastern border towards Finland may be due to the defense cooperation agreement between Finland and the United States on the DCA.

He referred to his previous speeches that when Finland applies to NATO, it is necessary to be prepared for “nasties” from Russia.

