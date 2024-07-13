Eastern border | The enactment of the Translation Act attracted the interest of the world

Eastern border|Human rights organization Amnesty International: Such a law should not have been enacted.

Arguably the fate of the Conversion Act and the discussion about it in Finland aroused interest abroad as well. The vote on the law became news both in Europe and further afield.

In Sweden, the law is covered by, among other things, the largest daily newspaper Dagens Nyheter and Sweden’s national news agency TT. Internationally, the news was conveyed by the major news agencies AFP and Reuters.

In France, he told about the law, among other things Le Monde and in Germany Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. It was reported in the United States New York Times. In the Middle East, a Qatari spoke about the approval of the law al-Jazeera on its English website.

The news stories tell about the government’s justifications for enacting the law, accurate voting figures, criticism of the law and its possible ending up in the EU court. Chairman of the Left Alliance Li Andersson’s critical comments spread in several media.

Also the Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) tears of happiness after the vote crossed the news threshold. The illustrations of the stories show winter pictures of asylum seekers queuing at the border.

In many foreign media stories also refer to the human rights commissioner of the Council of Europe by Michael O’Flaherty and the human rights organization Amnesty International’s statements.

After the vote, Amnesty took a position on the law, stating that it significantly weakens the right to seek asylum and undermines the ban on refoulement in Finland.

“It not only endangers the rights of people seeking asylum, but leads to arbitrariness and violence at the border,” warned Amnesty’s European Deputy Director Dinushika Dissanayake corporate in the bulletin.

According to Dissanayake, such a law should never have been enacted.

Also executive director of Amnesty’s Finnish department Frank Johansson criticize the enactment of the law.

“Questions Finland’s commitment to the rule of law and urges the EU Commission to immediately investigate its legality, because it goes beyond the actions allowed by EU laws,” Johansson wrote on the message service X:in.

Human Rights Commissioner O’Flaherty took a position on the law in June and said at the time that Finland should reject it. He warned that the law would set a worrying precedent for other countries and the entire international asylum system.