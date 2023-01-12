Eastern border | The eastern border fence can bring a pot of thousands of euros to landowners

The “pilot fence” planned for the eastern border is supposed to be ready already in June.

Hundreds landowners will receive compensation when the pilot project of the new Border Guard barrier fence goes up on the eastern border, and later the actual barrier fence.

According to the Border Guard, there are about 450 such landowners, for whom 1.6 million euros have been set aside in compensation for the obstacle and nuisance caused by the fence.

“This compensation amount of 1.6 million euros is intended for the entire barrier project, which is approximately 200 kilometers long,” says the project manager Ismo Kurki From the Border Guard.

Individually the compensation received by the landowner can vary greatly depending on the land and its quality.

“Owners can be large forest companies and also private people who can have narrow interests. In compensation, the emphasis is especially on whether it has trees or not,” Kurki characterizes.

The compensation amount per hectare varies between fifty and one thousand euros, depending on the soil.

“If there are trees in it, the compensation amount depends on whether, for example, it has just been felled, a nursery or a growing forest that can already be sold,” he says.

“The soil is paid for according to its ability to grow wood, i.e. rot is less valuable than a grove-like fabric.”

According to him, the landowner also receives income from the sale of wood from such wood that is removed and sold to the forest industry. In addition, compensation is paid for the removed nursery stock and for the removed stand before the final felling phase.

Self the fence project is now progressing so that by the end of June the first part, i.e. the three kilometer long pilot fence, should be ready.

The actual fence would be 200 kilometers long, the main part of which would be located on the southeastern border. The purpose of the fence would be to give the border guards more reaction time to disturbing situations by revealing, preventing, slowing down and directing the movement of people at the border.

The construction of the planned barrier takes three to four years. Its funding is not yet clear.

