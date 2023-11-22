Eastern border | The Deputy Chancellor of Justice approved the government’s new proposal on restrictions on the eastern border – This is what Puumalainen commented

The assessment of the legality of the Government’s decision-making is done once the documents are ready for presentation at the Government’s general session.

Deputy Chancellor of Justice Mikko Puumalainen released the Ministry of the Interior’s new draft decision and draft memorandum, delivered on Wednesday, in the late afternoon on Wednesday. They concerned tightening at border crossing points on the eastern border.

HS has received the following statement from the Office of the Chancellor of Justice.

“The Deputy Chancellor of Justice has evaluated the draft decision and the draft memorandum submitted today from the point of view of legality supervision. A confidential memorandum related to the matter has also been available. Based on the documents, there is no legal obstacle to the further preparation of the substantive decision proposed.”

The news is being completed.