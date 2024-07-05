Eastern border | The Constitutional Committee continues its meeting on the “conversion law” at 4 p.m. – The duration is not estimated

Eastern border|The committee heard legal scholars on Friday.

The Constitutional Committee Friday’s first meeting is over, committee chairman Heikki Vestman (cook) tells the media.

In the first meeting, which started at 9 o’clock, experts were consulted on the so-called “conversion law”. According to Vestman, the second meeting of the day starts at 4 p.m. It is supposed to finish the Constitutional Law Committee’s statement on the subject.

Originally, the second meeting on Friday was supposed to start already at 2 p.m., but the first meeting was only finished then.

Vestman answered the question about the duration of the second meeting of the day that it is “difficult to estimate”.

“The committee will take the time it needs,” he said.

Constitution Committee aims to finish his b-statement on the so-called “conversion law” on Friday, sources tell HS.

This is already the second time that the Constitutional Law Committee has issued an emergency law, which could be used to temporarily prevent people from applying for international protection at the national border of Finland and in its immediate vicinity without the possibility of appeal.

On the first occasion, the Constitutional Law Committee gave the law the green light, as long as the administrative committee made strengthening changes to the legal protection of immigrants.

The Constitutional Law Committee itself did not demand the issue for a new opinion round. Normally, the implementation of the Constitutional Law Committee’s requirements is monitored by the Speaker of the Parliament. At the Sdp’s insistence, however, the matter was returned to the Constitutional Law Committee for yet another round.

Sdp is in the public eye demanded also, that the Constitutional Law Committee would take a broader position on the issue in the second round of consideration, also from the point of view of EU law. However, this is not part of the duties of the Constitutional Law Committee.

In his morning meeting the committee heard from legal scholars Emeritus Professor of Constitutional Law at the University of Helsinki Mikael Hidén and professor of public law at the University of Turku Janne from Salmi.

In addition, the committee requested written statements from the professor of constitutional law at the University of Helsinki From Tuomas Ojase and professor emeritus of administrative law at the University of Helsinki Olli from Mäenpää.

From the side of the civil service, the legislative adviser of the Ministry of the Interior visited the committee Anne Ihanushead of the intelligence center, colonel Mikko Lehmus and the parliamentary ombudsman Petri Jääskeläinen.

Regarding the Administrative Committee, the Constitutional Law Committee heard its chairman Mauri Peltokanka (ps) and committee advisor Minna-Liisa Rinnettä and committee advisor Henri Heloa.

Those hearing from the Constitutional Law Committee were waiting to enter the committee room on Friday morning.

Provided the constitutional law committee will finish its statement on Friday, the exception law will return to the administrative committee’s consideration.

The administrative committee will meet either on Monday or Tuesday morning and approve its report on the exceptional law, so that it can be processed in the plenary session next Tuesday.

In that case, the emergency law could be voted on in the great hall of the parliament on Friday next week.