Eastern border | The complete reversal of the Russian authorities surprised the Finns – This is how the border works now

An asylum seeker can cross the eastern border by bicycle, despite the fact that a bicycle ban was imposed at border crossing points in Southeast Finland.

If Thousands of asylum seekers would seek Finland from the Russian side of the border, how would things be done in Finland?

The question is timely, as the Border Guard said on Sunday, that since August, a larger than usual number of people with incomplete documents have arrived at the border crossing points in Southeast Finland. They are third country nationals: among other things Iraqis, Syrians, Turks and Somalis. At the border, they have applied for asylum in Finland.

By Tuesday morning, there were a total of 130 arrivals. The number has increased in recent days.

According to the Border Guard, the background is a change in Russia’s operations. Previously, Russia stopped travelers with incomplete documents on its side.

The Finnish Border Guard estimates that it is a phenomenon of illegal immigration, and it is likely that international crime is also behind it.

Border Guard oversees both Finland’s land border and border crossing points. The phenomenon of illegal immigration is currently concentrated at the border crossing points in Southeast Finland, says the colonel Matti Pitkäniitty From the Border Guard.

“The starting point is that a citizen of a third country arriving at the border of Finland, who does not have travel documents in order, will be turned back and his entry into the country will be suspended. However, there is a catch-all clause here, i.e. if a person applies or it turns out that he needs international protection, he will be accepted into the asylum process,” says Pitkäniitty.

For example, which entered into force on November 9 Bicycle ban on border crossings in Southeast Finland due to the dumping clause, does not work in practice in a situation where a person crossing the border applies for asylum in connection with a border inspection.

Even if a person is not entitled to cross the border, for example, because he arrives on a bicycle, he must still be accepted into the asylum process, says the communication of the Border Guard. The cooperation of the Russian border authorities would therefore be required for the bicycle ban to work.

Process let’s start at the border. The Border Guard’s duties include identifying and registering a person. This means, among other things, taking name data and fingerprints. In addition, the institution’s tasks include finding out whether the person is a threat to public order or international health.

If not, the person is registered and transferred to the asylum process under the responsibility of the Finnish Immigration Service and to a regular reception center. In Southeast Finland, this usually means Joutseno’s reception center.

If the person is assessed as dangerous, he can be placed in a closed reception center, i.e. a detention unit. Such is located in connection with Joutseno’s reception center.

According to Pitkäniity, the new arrivals almost without exception belong to the first group, meaning they are accepted into the standard asylum process. Most of them spend a few days in Joutseno, after which the Immigration Office directs them to reception centers in different parts of Finland.

When A large number of asylum seekers arrived in Finland in 2015–2016, the Finnish Immigration Service (Migri) established an organization center at the border. This time, too, the evaluation of such a foundation belongs to Migri, Pitkäniitty says. According to him, there would be a need for an organization center if thousands of asylum seekers started arriving at the border.

“At the border crossings, we have quite limited capacities and small waiting areas, which are designed for a fast, unhurried flow of people.”

At the moment, however, the situation is still manageable according to Pitkäniity, albeit exceptional.

“Currently, each authority creates its own snapshots of the adequacy of its resources and the strength of its response. Based on the combined situational picture, we create a common situational picture for the state leadership.”

Immigration Office strives to prioritize the asylum applications of people coming from the eastern border, so that they can be processed as quickly and centrally as possible, says the director general of the agency Ilkka Haahtela.

“The number of applications has still been such that it has been possible to process them with the help of internal arrangements. The phenomenon has gradually intensified, which has made it possible to react to it at the same time as it changes.”

Establishing an organization center on the eastern border is at least not yet topical, Haahtela states.

“It has been put into use before and there are good facilities for it, but in this particular situation there is no need for it. However, it can be set up quickly if necessary.”

According to him, there is no certain number of asylum seekers that would cause the need for the establishment of an organization center or other actions at the border. According to him, the phenomena on the eastern border are more extensive than the number of arrivals and always require an overall assessment.

The swan the reception center still has plenty of space for asylum seekers from the eastern border, Migrin Haahtela assures.

On the other hand, Haahtela says that the aim is to process applications as quickly and with high quality as possible. According to him, a person who has received a negative asylum decision is no longer covered by Migri’s accommodation. Consequently, places are freed up in the reception center if there are negative asylum decisions.

After the events of 2015–2016, changes have been made to the Border Guard Act, which have given wider opportunities than before restrict border traffic in exceptional situations. Behind the reform of the legislation has been the fear that Russia would try to influence Finland by organizing large numbers of asylum seekers at the border.

Haahtela is satisfied with the changes made to the Border Guard Act.

“From Migri’s point of view, it is good that Finland and the border have sufficient powers to control the border in any situation. Very positive changes have been made.”

I’m panting cooperation between different authorities is “very close and good” in Finland. The authorities have prepared together for many kinds of changes throughout the fall, he says.

As an example of this, Haahtela considers the extensive exercise organized in the fall regarding the joint eastern border of the authorities.

“We have been following the changes on the eastern border very closely. If there are changes, we have good operating conditions to respond to them.”