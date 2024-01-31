Eastern border | The Commissioner for Equality hopes that the government would open the eastern border

The Commissioner for Equality wants to correct the information given by Minister of the Interior Rantanen in his letter, which can be misunderstood.

Equality Commissioner Christina Stenman has been sent by the Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) a letter in which he expresses his concerns about the government's actions on the eastern border.

The land border between Finland and Russia is currently completely closed, except for Vainikkala, through which freight trains pass. The closure is valid with this information until February 11.

Stenman has expressed several times his serious concerns about the realization of basic and human rights and the equality of asylum seekers both in the current border situation and at the time of the previous amendments to the Border Guard Act.

Now Stenman says in his letter that a genuine and effective possibility to apply for asylum cannot be realized under these circumstances. According to him, it can be interpreted that Finland endangers the right to apply for asylum and creates a situation in which a violation of the prohibition of return may occur.

“We hope that the Government will decide to open border crossing points on the eastern border in the coming weeks,” Stenman writes.

He refers, for example to last week's news, according to which 18 people, who were men, women and children, crossed the land border from Russia. For Stenman, this shows that the closure also puts people in vulnerable groups at risk.

In his letter the equality commissioner wants to correct the information given by the Minister of the Interior Rantanen, which can be misunderstood about him.

In December, the Council of Europe's Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović sent a letter to the Minister of the Interior, Rantanen, in which he expressed his concern about the human rights effects of the closure of the eastern border. Rantanen replied to the letter in January.

Rantanen says in his answer that the Finnish authorities have worked closely with the Finnish equality commissioner when it has defined the means to respond to the situation.

According to Stenman, this can be misunderstood. He emphasizes that the equality commissioner is an independent and independent supervisory authority that does not operationally prepare or implement the Government's decisions.

“So the equality commissioner has not participated in the implementation of the closure of border crossing points and the centralization of international protection by the Border Guard nor in their planning. “

The Equality Commissioner intends to clarify his role with his own letter to the Human Rights Commissioner of the Council of Europe.