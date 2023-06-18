Sunday, June 18, 2023
Eastern border | The Coast Guard caught two illegal border crossings in the eastern Gulf of Finland

June 18, 2023
Eastern border | The Coast Guard caught two illegal border crossings in the eastern Gulf of Finland

Crossing the sea border without permission is rare.

Coast Guard The patrol caught two people caught illegally crossing the border in the Eastern Gulf of Finland on Saturday, informs the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard on Twitter.

Captain-lieutenant of the head of the command center Joona Castrénin those who crossed the border came from Russia.

People have applied for asylum in Finland.

The persons are suspected of a state border crime and the Coast Guard has started a preliminary investigation into the case. According to the Penal Code, there is no conviction for a state border crime if the suspect applies for asylum.

The Coast Guard does not comment further on where the persons were arrested or what they were doing. The citizenship of the persons is also not disclosed.

of Castrén illegal border crossing in maritime areas is very rare and there hasn’t been a similar case for years.

Last week, two separate cases were reported in which two people crossed the Eastern border by land without permission. These four people also applied for asylum in Finland.

