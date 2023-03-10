Eastern border | The builder of the three-kilometer test fence of the eastern border was chosen

A tender was organized for the builder, which was won by the construction group GRK Suomi oy.

Eastern border The builder of the border fence has been selected, and construction of the test fence will begin in March, says the construction industry group GRK Suomi oy. in its announcement. The selection was made by the Border Guard.

A tender was organized for the builder, on the basis of which GRK was selected. The fence will be built on both sides of the Imatra border crossing in Pelkola.

The barrier will be about three kilometers long. It is scheduled to be completed by the end of June.

In October, it was reported that for the pilot project we are booking about six million euros in the supplementary budget.

In addition a 300-meter-long barrier will be built, which will enter the area of ​​the Immola garrison. It will be part of the training environment of the Border and Coast Guard School.

