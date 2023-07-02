Eastern border | The Border Guard is investigating a suspected illegal border crossing in Upland

The police arrested a person who arrived from Russia in Lappeenranta on Saturday.

Southeast Finland the border guard is investigating a suspected unauthorized border crossing from Russia to Finland.

On Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m., the Southeastern Finland police caught a person on the move in Ylämaa, Lappeenranta. The person is suspected of having entered Finland from Russia without permission.

The general manager of the Southeastern Finland border guard, captain Taneli Revon according to local residents reported the person to the authorities. After the arrest, the police handed the person over to the Southeastern Finland Border Guard.

The person has applied for asylum in Finland. The asylum application is processed by Migri.

Border Patrol conducts a preliminary investigation of unauthorized border crossing. Since the preliminary investigation is in progress, it is not yet known how far the person had walked and through which route he arrived.

The authorities do not say whether the person is a citizen of Russia but another country.

The Border Guard says in its press release that the border commissioner of the Southeast Finland region has been in contact with the border commissioner of the Vyborg region.