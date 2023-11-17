Eastern border | The Border Guard also prepares for violent border crossings, says the colonel

The Border Guard explained the situation on the eastern border and the restrictive measures that have been put in place at a media conference held on Friday. At the Vartius and Salla border crossings, be prepared for traffic jams.

The guard and Salla’s border crossings have been prepared for the fact that more people seeking asylum will apply there than before, says Colonel Matti Pitkäniitty From the Border Guard.

Pitkäniitty told about the situation on the eastern border and the restrictive measures that have been put in place at the media conference held on Friday.

The board decided on Thursday to close four border crossings on the eastern border until February 18. The border crossings of Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa, Imatra and Niirala will be closed to all traffic on the night between Friday and Saturday.

With the government’s decision, applying for international protection will be concentrated at the Vartius and Salla border crossings.

“Our view is that yesterday’s decision is just one step in a long chain. It would be great if the border situation were normalized as a result. However, we don’t count on it, we prepare for everything”, Pitkäniitty commented on the decision.

Long meadow did not want to estimate how large a number of asylum seekers are expected to apply to the Vartius and Salla border crossings in the coming days or weeks.

Since August, 350 asylum seekers have crossed the entire eastern border, according to the communication of the Border Guard. On Thursday, 18 asylum seekers arrived in Finland from the Vartius border crossing. The night before Friday, they didn’t come at all. HS did not receive similar information from the Salla border crossing.

The border crossings of Vartius and Salla are relatively small. It makes the situation different compared to the last few days, when the traffic has been directed to the border crossing points in Southeast Finland.

Among other things, the registration of asylum seekers needs to be reconsidered, Pitkäniitty states. For example, setting up a registration point next to the border crossing is possible.

“The situation must be monitored, but it must also be ensured that they stay in decent conditions, i.e. able to go to the toilet and be in warm conditions.”

In addition, Border Guard employees are transferred both between stations and nationwide, Pitkäniitty says.

“We are creating the necessary resources for Salla and Vartius. It does not only concern the resources of the Border Guard, but also the resources of the Immigration Office and other authorities. We are building a chain so that we can control the situation. The information has passed, and the know-how should be equalized all over Finland.”

of HS as a photographer working assistant Pekka Agarth has spent Friday morning and afternoon at the Vartius border crossing. According to him, the place has been calm and nothing unusual has happened.

Agarth, who has visited Vartius several times, can name one difference: There seems to be more staff there than usual.

“There are ten times the number of personnel compared to usual. The border authorities do not comment on this in any way, this is my personal assessment.”

Long meadow didn’t want to explain in more detail at the media conference how to proceed if asylum seekers arrive at border crossing points where they are not received.

“I’m not going to open an unfinished matter in the meantime. It hasn’t been 24 hours since the government’s decision came. We have to weigh very carefully how to act here, so that it can withstand all scrutiny from different directions.”

Pitkäniitty hopes that people will not be allowed to gather in the area near the border. However, according to him, it is not up to the Finnish border authorities to decide.

“It is not in our hands who Russia allows near the border. They make that solution if they don’t let people return, even if they don’t make it past the border zone.”

Traffic efforts are being made to block the eastern border crossing points that will be closed next night with physical barriers, Pitkäniitty said.

According to him, the barrier devices installed in the middle of the night aim, for example, to prevent driving to border crossings. However, he does not say in more detail what the barrier devices are like and where they will be placed.

The Border Guard is also prepared to physically prevent people from entering if the situation appears to be similar to what has been seen, for example, on the border between Poland and Belarus. There is a daily dialogue with neighboring countries and other European countries, says Pitkäniitty.

“If someone tries to forcibly rush people across the border and use violence, we are talking about activities related to the control of the forces from the perspective of the authorities. However, we always try to control the situation with orders first.”