Eastern border | The ban on the import of cars registered in Russia silenced the border

Lukkari of the Border Guard believes that Russia can start looking for new means of transportation to bypass the import ban.

in Russia The ban on importing registered cars into Finland has already slowed down border traffic, say both Customs and the Border Guard.

The situation is assessed for STT by the deputy commander of the Border Guard of Southeast Finland, lieutenant colonel Jukka Lukkari.

“At the border crossing points in southeastern Finland, 3,000-4,000 people crossed the border per day, which is on average about seven percent less than usual on the weekend, Lukkari said on Monday.

The Southeastern Finland Border Guard is responsible for the three largest international border crossings on the eastern border, Imatra, Nuijamaa and Vaalimaa.

Border traffic became even quieter on the eastern border as well as on the border with Norway, Customs also announced on Monday.

According to Customs, a total of 81 cars arrived during the weekend, of which Customs turned 37 back. According to Customs, the most traffic was in Vaalimaa and Nuijamaa, where a total of around 30 cars with Russian license plates were turned over. Only a few cars registered in Russia arrived at the Norwegian border.

Locker however, it is not clear whether the quieter weekend could have been at least partly also due to the end of the holiday season and the start of autumn.

In addition, the border started to quiet down already last week, before the news of the import ban came on Friday. The ban came into force on Saturday.

“Overall, there were 26,640 border crossings leaving and arriving in the Southeastern Finland border guard area last week, while the previous week there were 28,617 border crossings. So there were about 2,000 border crossings less on a weekly basis,” Lukkari said.

Border Guard Lukkari believes that Russia can start looking for new ways to bypass the import ban. For example, cars registered in other countries may arrive in Finland.

“However, there have been no signs of this on a phenomenal level yet. In addition, you can arrive in the country using other public means of transport or use other transport services,” he said.

The reason for the ban was the EU Commission’s guidelines related to Russia sanctions, according to which cars registered in Russia cannot be brought into the EU territory, even for personal tourist use. In addition to Finland, at least Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland have made a similar decision.

As of Monday afternoon, it was still not clear whether Russia will respond to the ban in some way, for example by turning away more Finnish “gas tourists” at the border who have been refueling on the cheaper side of Russia.

The Border Guard has not come to the attention of Finns turning away from the border during the weekend after the import ban came into force, Lukkari said.

State Department had not updated the travel advice for Russia after the ban came into force. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged to avoid all travel to Russia after Russia launched a full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine last year.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has estimated that the import ban will significantly cut border traffic between Finland and Russia. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there are typically around 5,000 border crossings per week.