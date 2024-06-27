Eastern border | The Administrative Committee’s “conversion law meeting” continues – Prepare barely Thursday

Eastern border|The completion of the administrative committee’s report on the so-called conversion law seemed to drag on Thursday evening. If necessary, the treatment can be continued on Friday morning.

Parliamentary at seven o’clock the administrative committee returned from the meeting break to the security premises of the parliament to continue its meeting.

According to HS information, it now seems likely that the administrative committee will not finish its report on the so-called “conversion law” on Thursday.

Chairman of the committee Mauri Peltokangas (ps) did not want to comment on the timetable for the completion of the committee’s report or how long the meeting on Thursday would last when returning from the meeting break.

“It is in the hands of the authors whether it will be written”, Peltokangas answered the question about whether the report will be completed today or whether it will be written until Friday.

The administrative committee has a meeting on Friday at nine in the morning, where the case can be continued if necessary.

Mixed according to government and opposition sources, the governing parties, Sdp and the center withdrew during the three meeting breaks to negotiate the so-called “conversion law” without the greens and the left-wing coalition. He told about the break first Evening newspaper.

The purpose was to get the Sdp to join the other parties’ joint position on the exception law. With the help of the law, people could be temporarily prevented from applying for international protection at the national border of Finland and in its immediate vicinity without the possibility of appeal.

Originally, the administrative committee meeting was scheduled to continue at six. A little before six, however, it seemed clear that unfinished business could not be dealt with during the break, so the meeting break was extended until seven.

“Whenever we deal with such a long period of time, we always move forward one step at a time. That we’re not completely stuck here,” Peltokangas described the meeting break.

Sdp’s chairman Antti Lindtman and Vice President Nasima Razmyar have publicly demanded that, after the administrative committee, the exception law be returned to the constitutional committee again.

It is estimated for HS from both government and opposition sources that there is almost no legal basis for the demand. The game movement is estimated to be about the fact that the Sdp could use it to better justify why it is possible to vote for the law also in the great hall of the parliament.

According to the rules of procedure of the Parliament, if there is any ambiguity about the constitutionality of the bill being considered by the committee or its relation to human rights treaties, the committee must request an opinion on the matter from the Constitutional Law Committee.

On Thursday evening, Peltokangas did not take a position on whether the matter is being returned to the Constitutional Law Committee.

“The situation is open. Nothing has been agreed on such a matter,” Peltokangas stated.

Constitution Committee has already declared a state of emergency once.

At that time, the committee considered the law fit for legislation, as long as a few changes are made to the government’s bill in the administrative committee, which would aim to clarify the law and improve the legal protection of aspirants.

Also in these respects, the Sdp has publicly demanded that the administrative committee revise the law into a more acceptable form.

The government the aim has been to get the administrative committee’s report ready already on Thursday. In that case, the exception law could be brought to the great hall of the parliament for content processing as early as Friday and it could be voted on on Monday of next week.

In addition, if the Sdp gets through in the administrative committee with its wish to return the matter to the constitutional committee for a second round, the approval of the law will be even longer.

Since the Constitutional Law Committee decided to pass the law as an urgent matter, it requires a five-sixths majority of the votes cast in the plenary session of the Parliament to be approved. The exception law therefore requires the majority of the opposition parties to be behind it as well.

The Greens and the Left Alliance have already said that they have a negative attitude to the exception law, so its passage is practically up to Sdp MPs.