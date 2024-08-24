Eastern border | Suspected illegal border crossing in Kuhmo

Eastern border|The Border Guard has started a preliminary investigation into the case.

To Kainu the border guard says that they arrested a person in Kuhmo on Friday who is suspected of illegally crossing the national border from Russia to Finland. Border Guard patrols caught him in the morning near the border. He had crossed the border by land.

The general director of the Kainuu border guard tells STT that a person crossed the border on foot. According to the border guard, he has applied for asylum in Finland.

The Border Guard has started a preliminary investigation into the case. The general manager did not tell STT any additional information while the investigation was still ongoing.

The border commissioner of the Kainuu region has been in contact with the border commissioner of the Kalevala region of Russia.