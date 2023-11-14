Eastern border | Southeastern Finland border guard: 39 asylum seekers arrived at the border on Monday

According to the Southeastern Finland border guard, a total of 39 asylum seekers arrived at the border on Monday.

Even on Monday evening, the number was 27. So asylum seekers have arrived at the border late in the evening.

The Border Guard said on Sunday, that since August, a larger than usual number of people with incomplete documents have arrived at the border crossing points in Southeast Finland. They are third country nationals, among other things Iraqis, Syrians, Turks and Somalis. At the border, they have applied for asylum in Finland.

The number has increased in recent days. Colonel Matti Pitkäniitty The Border Guard Agency told HS on Monday that the phenomenon is clearly growing.

Border Guard according to which it is a phenomenon of illegal immigration. Because of this, crossing the border at the border crossing points in Southeast Finland is no longer allowed with bicycles. This is the Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa and Imatra border crossing points.

Crossing the border on foot has never been possible before.

