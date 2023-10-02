Eastern border | Sirpa, Jorma and Daniel have been cramping regularly in Putin’s Russia – Now they tell what is happening there

There are still people in Finland who visit Russia regularly despite the events of recent years. HS interviewed three of them.

“There it’s the same as always before”, replies the Kuusamo native Jorma Jurvelin to the question of what Russia is like today.

He is one of those Finns who still visit Russia despite the events of recent years.

Jurvelin has traveled a lot in Russia during his life. The most familiar places are Kantalahti and Alakurtti in the Murmansk region, where he has visited regularly a couple of times a month even after Russia invaded Ukraine.

“Just for pleasure trips, when there is absolutely nothing here in Kuusamo. Alakurtti is a small village, but Kantalahti is a nice seaside town with more to see.”

On Jurvelin there are also many acquaintances behind the eastern border. He returned from his last trip to Russia in August and now answers the phone from the cranberry bog in his hometown.

Jurvelin has usually crossed the border in Salla. It is three hundred kilometers from Kuusamo to Kantalahti.

“The good road goes all the way.”

When visiting the Russian side, Jurvelin has always refueled at the same time, because fuel is still much cheaper there than in Finland.

Jurvelin’s according to experience, it is still quite safe to move in Russia, as long as you move in the right direction. The shelves in the shops are full of goods, but no Finnish products have caught his eye anymore.

The war in Ukraine has not been particularly discussed with the locals, although according to his understanding, the locals do not live in a news blackout.

“There were 38 TV channels and war news in the hotel. But yes, the war is much more heated in Finland than there.”

Fuel prices in Kantalahti. Prices are in rubles.

Hoarding gasoline in canisters is prohibited.

Although Jurvelin’s trips have been pleasure trips, he has had a business travel visa, which is cheaper than a tourist visa.

Last spring, the Russian authorities also started restricting the border crossings of people who use business travel visas, called business visas. However, Jurvelin was only recently turned away from the border for the first time.

Now he has applied for a tourist visa, but getting it has already taken longer than originally planned.

However, Jurvelin is hopeful. He suspects that the processing times have increased when the visa points have decreased.

“Let’s wait. You still can’t get there.”

Also Living in Rääkkylä, North Karelia Sirpa Laurimon gas trips came to a halt in July when his business visa expired.

Until then, Laurimo used to fill up twice a week on the Russian side at the first gas station after the Niirala border station.

In addition, Laurimo has visited Sortavala a couple of times a month with his friend on a “girls’ trip”. The affordable price level has drawn me there.

The women have spent the night in a hotel, went shopping, to a hairdresser or beauty treatments and ate well.

“A three-course dinner with sparkling wine is 25 euros, right? Yes, it will make me sad if I can no longer go to Sortavala.”

Sirpa Laurimo has still regularly visited Sortavala on a girls’ trip with her friend.

The price level in Sortavala is lower than in Finland, and for just 25 euros you can eat and drink well.

Laurimo says that even during the war, he was treated kindly and helpfully throughout Russia. He has traveled on the Russian side so often that he has gotten to know the customer service staff at many of his regular locations.

According to Laurimo, there has been no shortage of anything, but some familiar employees have asked him to bring Oltermanni cheese from Finland.

“We have had this kind of cooperation and assistance agreement,” says Laurimo.

Recently, a Russian acquaintance asked Laurimo why he is still allowed to come to Russia as a tourist, but Russians cannot come to Finland.

“For him, it was unfair.”

Laurimo has not applied for a new visa so far, as the practices related to them now seem quite unclear to him. No one seems to know which visa to apply for shopping and refueling trips – and if you can even get one.

According to Laurimo, you have to pay for the visa already when applying for it and the payment is not refunded, even if the visa is not granted.

“Then I haven’t bothered to take that risk as long as no one can advise what to apply for or whether the border will close completely.”

Despite the sanctions, you can still find a lot of products from Western brands, including Coca-Cola, in St. Petersburg stores. “You had to look for it a bit, but you always found it somewhere,” says Daniel Stenberg.

There is also a wide selection of chocolates. Lindt is a Swiss chocolate brand.

In addition to the Georgian Borjomi water, the Italian San Pellegrino sparkling water can be found on the shelf.

From Espoo Daniel Stenberg last visited St. Petersburg four weeks ago. He has been visiting there regularly every few months to see his female friend.

When the trains from Helsinki to St. Petersburg stopped operating, Stenberg has used the minibus connection.

“I liked it. In addition, there have been mostly Russian babushkas on their way to relatives.”

Stenberg has also had a business visa, but recently it was no longer valid at the border.

“But there’s nothing else to do but go home and get a tourist visa. The travel agency said it would take two weeks, but it came in a week.”

See also HS Turku | Former minister Anne-Mari Virolainen was left on the beach – the voters of Vanha's home town failed New things are being built in St. Petersburg all the time, says Daniel Stenberg.

In general, according to Stenberg, the formalities at the border have always gone smoothly and smoothly. The border authorities have also always been kind and helpful to him – even when they told him he needed a different visa.

In international Stenberg, who works in a food company, once lived in St. Petersburg himself. In addition to his girlfriend, he still has many friends in Russia.

The last trip to Russia lasted two weeks. In addition to St. Petersburg, Stenberg visited Yaroslavl and Sergiyev Posad near Moscow to see the devastation of the factory explosion.

In the everyday life of ordinary Russians, the war in Ukraine is not visible at all, says Stenberg.

“What if the army’s recruitment announcements had increased since my last visit.”

Stenberg says that in St. Petersburg, for example, new buildings are being built all the time. According to him, you can still get everything in the shops, even Coca-Cola.

During the trip, Stenberg’s friend’s car had to be serviced. At the repair shop, he heard that there has been a shortage of spare parts for Mersues and Bemares, but not for Asian cars.

According to Stenberg, the Finnish tourist was even treated exceptionally warmly everywhere.

“Russians have always been hospitable and friendly, but now I felt that they were even friendlier than usual. Many Russians may have a need to prove that they are still quite good people when the rest of the world considers them guilty.”

Stenberg says that the army’s recruitment announcements had increased since his last visit.