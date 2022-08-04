Eastern border | Signs opposing the war in Russian appeared near the Niirala border crossing: “That’s when my heart started to skip a beat,” says Pirkko Löppönen, who lives nearby.

The person who erected the signs is a mystery. It’s not about Helsingin Sanomat’s advertising campaign, although one of the signs urges you to read the magazine.

“In Ukraine cities are bombed.”

“War kills children.”

“No to war, no to occupation.”

Among other things, such anti-war signs have appeared near the Niirala border crossing in Tohmajärvi.

The person who erected the signs is a mystery. Even though the signs encourage you to read news from, for example, Helsingin Sanomat’s website, this is not an advertising campaign for Helsingin Sanomat.

At least the Kokoomusnuoret denied it on Thursday afternoon To Yle their involvement on the signs. The guess was aimed at them, because the organization said on Monday that it bought an advertising spot next to the Vaalimaa border crossing. According to the organization, their advertising spot reminds “Russian travelers of the pain of Ukrainians”.

The locals based on the survey made by the residents, the signs appeared on the side of the road on Wednesday during the day.

Living in Kaurila, Tohmajärvi Pirkko Löppönen drove past the signs on Wednesday night. He slowed down a bit and wondered if Tivoli or the circus was coming his way. That was not the case.

“The first logo that caught my eye was HS, then I noticed that the signs have Russian,” Löppönen told HS on Thursday.

“That’s when my heart started to flutter, wondering if this is how we’re going to have to inform the Russians about this.”

The signs interested Löppö so much that the next day he drove to take a closer look at the signs and photograph them.

“Those pictures were pretty wild. Pictures of the dead, people lying in the street and destroyed buildings.”

This sign presents a “Russian war crime” and urges you to read Dagens Nyheter.

There are a total of six signs on the side of the road, and they are set up quite close to each other. Löppönen estimates that the signs are much larger than A4 size.

Later on Thursday, the signs had already been turned so that passers-by could no longer read their message. Project manager of the ely center responsible for the maintenance of roads in the Niirala area Markku Honkimaa previously told Yle that the signs will be removed.

To the border crossing station the leading road is quite busy with traffic.

“There is Finnish truck traffic on the road, work traffic, and the residents of Värtsilä drive the route to the services,” describes Löppönen.

“And yes, the number of Russians coming here has increased considerably now that [koronavirus]restrictions were removed.”