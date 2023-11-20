Monday, November 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Eastern border | Should the entire eastern border be closed? Can Finland leave the migrants in the cold? This is how politicians respond

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 20, 2023
in World Europe
0
Eastern border | Should the entire eastern border be closed? Can Finland leave the migrants in the cold? This is how politicians respond

SDP’s Heinäluoma, the left-wing coalition’s Meriluoto and the greens’ Virta say that Finland cannot leave people in need. Peltokangas of the Basic Finns says that Finland is not responsible for the people who stay on Russia’s side.

From top left: Sofia Virta (green), Otto Andersson (r), Eveliina Heinäluoma (right), Mauri Peltokangas (ps), Petri Honkonen (center), Laura Meriluoto (left) and Ben Zyskowicz (right). Picture: Magazine photo and HS

Veera Paananen HS

Government is preparing more restrictions to the border between Finland and Russia.

Last week, the government decided to close four border crossing points in Southeastern Finland. At the weekend, the Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) said that more measures are being prepared.

Remaining on the eastern border are the border crossing points of Vartius, Kuusamo, Salla and Raja-Joosepi.

#Eastern #border #entire #eastern #border #closed #Finland #leave #migrants #cold #politicians #respond

See also  Football | Fiasco in the qualifying match: Sweden's national anthem played in the wrong game
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Robert Dante Siboldi spoke about André-Pierre Gignac’s injury prior to the Liguilla

Robert Dante Siboldi spoke about André-Pierre Gignac's injury prior to the Liguilla

Recommended

No Result
View All Result