Eastern border | Should the entire eastern border be closed? Can Finland leave the migrants in the cold? This is how politicians respond

SDP’s Heinäluoma, the left-wing coalition’s Meriluoto and the greens’ Virta say that Finland cannot leave people in need. Peltokangas of the Basic Finns says that Finland is not responsible for the people who stay on Russia’s side.

From top left: Sofia Virta (green), Otto Andersson (r), Eveliina Heinäluoma (right), Mauri Peltokangas (ps), Petri Honkonen (center), Laura Meriluoto (left) and Ben Zyskowicz (right).

Veera Paananen HS

20.11. 19:57

Government is preparing more restrictions to the border between Finland and Russia.

Last week, the government decided to close four border crossing points in Southeastern Finland. At the weekend, the Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) said that more measures are being prepared.

Remaining on the eastern border are the border crossing points of Vartius, Kuusamo, Salla and Raja-Joosepi.