Eastern border | Sdp's Razmyar is not going to vote for the government's “conversion law” in its current form

“I can see for myself that there is certainly a lot of pain within the party, because this is really about big values ​​that are important to us,” says Sdp's first vice-president Nasima Razmyar.

Opposition party Member of Parliament and first vice-president of SDP Nasima Razmyar says that he cannot vote for the government based on the information he has received so far “Conversion Act” on behalf of.

“Not in this form and not in the light of the information that is currently available,” says Razmyar.

Last week, the government presented its proposal for a law, on the basis of which asylum seekers could be prevented from entering the country and the acceptance of applications would be significantly limited.

The law would make it possible for the authority operating at the border to turn away the asylum seeker already at or near the border. The purpose is to combat Russia's hybrid influence on the eastern border.

The draft law is currently in the opinion round.

In Razmyar's opinion, there must also be a broad discussion within the Sdp, as it is a fundamental change.

Chairman of the SDP parliamentary group Titti Tuppurainen said last week to HS, that Sdp considers it good that the government has prepared the presentation. According to him, it is the government's responsibility that the proposal passes the Constitutional Law Committee's evaluation.

This would be an exceptional law, the urgent passage of which requires a five-sixths majority in the parliament. This means that a large part of the opposition must also be brought under the law.

Razmyar is concerned that the proposal is against international human rights treaties. This has been stated, among other things Legal scholars interviewed by HS. The matter has also been confirmed by myself in the draft presentation.

In particular, Razmyar says he is against pushing people across the border by force. For him, this is “a particularly difficult and downright repulsive thought”, and he does not want this to be a part of Finnish society.

“As a person, a mother and a politician, it's hard to imagine that I could accept that.”

In the presentation draft the threats posed by bringing people to the eastern border have been described, but in Razmyar's opinion, the MPs have not been told enough about their basis.

“When a very exceptional decision is made and a decision that conflicts with the constitution in an exceptional way, at least the parliament and the decision-makers must have an adequate understanding of what is meant by that national threat.”

For him, the definition has to be defined strictly enough.

“Are a thousand asylum seekers at the border still a national threat? Well, it's not.”

In Razmyar's opinion, neither individual the position of border guard has not been thought through to the end. According to the proposal, an “interaction situation” would be used at the border, where the authority would assess whether a person is in a particularly vulnerable position.

“They really have to take their whole life in their hands and decide if this person has the right to asylum.”

Razmyar also raises concerns that those criticizing the bill are said to be on Russia's side. He says that he has already received such criticism for a few of his posts on social media.

“I see for myself that the rule of law includes the fact that all decision-making, including security-related ones, can and should be evaluated from the perspective of legality,” says Razmyar.

“There is no light version of the rule of law.”

In Razmyar's opinion, it is precisely the open social debate that separates Finland from countries like Russia, for example.

Sdp's third vice president Matias Mäkynen on the other hand, says that he will form his final position after seeing the government's proposal and the Constitutional Law Committee's statement.

“The criticism seen so far, for example from legal scholars, is really harsh. So yes, the grounds must be really good in order to support this. In the end, we form our position based on compliance with international agreements and not on the basis of our party's support, such as there has been speculation in the public eye“, says Mäkynen.