Eastern border | Sdp is not ready to back down from its goals in the “conversion law”

Eastern border|Sdp has publicly demanded, among other things, that the matter be dealt with in the Constitutional Law Committee a second time.

Sdp is not ready to back down from its negotiation goals regarding the conversion law, the party chairman says Antti Lindtman and chairman of the party’s parliamentary group Titti Tuppurainen.

“Our negotiation goals are still valid. They have been communicated very openly and clearly both to the public and brought to the notice of other groups,” Tuppurainen stated at the end of the meeting of the Sdp’s parliamentary group organized on Monday.

According to Tuppurainen, the administrative committee has a very difficult whole to solve.

“There are obviously difficulties here in finding such an entity and building enough trust that an agreement can be reached. This is a difficult whole, which involves, on the one hand, the security of the border, that is, how to ensure that the repairs to be made in all ways reach the purpose of this law. On the other hand, how can it be ensured that these violations of human rights obligations are truly minimized,” Tuppurainen said.

In the administrative committee an exception law is currently being discussed, which could be used to temporarily prevent people from applying for international protection at the national border of Finland and in its immediate vicinity without the possibility of appeal.

The administrative committee held its last meeting on Monday morning.

Sdp has announced in public that the changes required by the Constitutional Law Committee must be made to the government’s proposal, which are related, for example, to legal protection for immigrants.

In addition to that, the Sdp has demanded that the law be returned to the Constitutional Law Committee once more, and that the role of parliament in evaluating the use of the law be increased.

According to Tuppurainen and Lindtman, these requirements are still valid.

GOVERNMENT the aim was to have the administrative committee’s report ready already on Thursday. In that case, the exception law could have been brought to the great hall of the parliament for content processing on Friday and it could have been voted on already today.

If the Sdp still gets through in the administrative committee with its wish to return the matter to the constitutional committee for a second round, the approval of the law will be even longer.

Vice-chairman of the SDP parliamentary group Kim Berg commented to the media on Monday that the party is ready to continue processing the matter even well into July.

Since the Constitutional Law Committee decided to pass the law as an urgent matter, it requires a five-sixths majority of the votes cast in the plenary session of the Parliament to be approved. The exception law therefore requires the majority of the opposition parties to be behind it as well.

The Greens and the Left Alliance have already said that they have a negative attitude to the exception law, so its passage is practically up to the Sdp MPs.