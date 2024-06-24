Eastern border | Sdp can decide the fate of the “conversion law” – now the Demarchists are demanding the party reject the proposal

Eastern border|There are 14 Sdp influencers behind the statement.

Set urges Dem influencers to abandon their party Petteri Orpon (kok) as the so-called conversion law of the government proposal.

Behind the statement are 14 party influencers, including a long-time member of parliament and a former foreign minister Erkki Tuomioja and another long-serving MP and former MEP Liisa Jaakonsaari.

They are also involved in the statement Pirjo Ala-Kapee, Pentti Arajärvi, Jukka Gustafsson, Elisabeth Helander, Elise Kivimäki, Johanna Laisaari, Marianne Laxén, Osku Pajamäki, Ulla-Maija Rajakangas, Peter Saramo, Folke Sundman and Thomas Wallgren.

According to the initiators of the initiative, the government’s proposal for a conversion law “is fundamentally at odds with the rule of law, EU law and human rights”.

“Respecting the rule of law, human rights and international agreements are the basic conditions for our security. Ignoring it in the way presented by the government would be dangerous for us and the world,” the release states.

According to the statement, the Social Democratic Party must say no to the government’s proposal.

Sdp has not yet taken a final position on the acceptability of the “conversion law”, said the chairman of the party’s parliamentary group Titti Tuppurainen on Tuesday of last week, after a three-hour discussion by the parliamentary group.

Constitution Committee boat regarding the enactment of the law as urgent, so it requires a five-sixth majority of the votes cast in the plenary session of the parliament to be approved. The exception law therefore requires the support of the majority of the opposition parties as well.

Sdp is estimated to be in a decisive position, as the Greens and the Left Alliance have said that they have a negative attitude to the law.

“Translation Act” based on this, the Government together with the President could temporarily prevent people from applying for international protection at the border and in its immediate vicinity.

It could be applied, for example, in a situation where Russia would use potential asylum seekers to put pressure on Finland.