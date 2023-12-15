Eastern border | Russian media: Dozens of migrants were allowed to cross the Finnish border in Vaalimaa in the evening

According to the pictures published by the media, the bicycles of the visitors were lying on the side of the road late in the evening.

Russian On Friday evening, the border authorities let dozens of third-country nationals who had stolen bicycles through the Torfjanovka checkpoint to the Finnish border crossing with Vaalimaa, reports a St. Petersburg news website Fontanka and news from the Leningrad region 47news.

In his news, Fontanka used the term “army of refugees” about the new arrivals, while 47news called Torfjanovka “the Babylon of immigrants”.

Both published pictures and videos of their readers, which according to the senders had been taken in the evening between border stations, possibly from Finnish soil. Based on the videos, there were at least dozens, if not more, of visitors queuing at the side of the road at that time.

Pictures based on that, the bicycles had been thrown on the side of the road and the crowd had to give way to the trucks driving towards Finland. According to the 47news website, the queuers standing in the snow would have been “Africans and Arabs”.

According to Fontanka, those who were still waiting to enter the Russian inspection in Torfjanovka in the evening were finally transported away from the border in a police car. Before 9:30 in the evening, the highway on the Russian side of the border was empty, according to the news.