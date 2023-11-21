Eastern border | Russian media claims: Finland’s eastern border is closed, 150 foreigners arrested in the Republic of Karelia

The newspaper does not say what source the news is based on.

Russian gazette Rossiisskaya Gazeta already reported that the border between Finland and Russia will be completely closed. According to the newspaper, Finland will also close the rest of the crossings at 24:00 this coming night.

In Finland, the Government has not announced that it has made a decision on the matter. It is not even certain whether the government will meet today because of the border situation.

Rossiiskaja Gazeta’s article was published on Tuesday at 1 pm Finnish time.

According to the newspaper story, the Finnish government has announced that the border will be closed until February 18.

News is one of the magazine’s main news items online. It is not clear from the story what source it is based on.

The rest of the story is broadly written propaganda. According to the newspaper, the closing of the border is a “logical consequence” of how Finland has once again become a “front-line state like during Nazi Germany”.

Izvestija tells Russian authorities have arrested a large number of illegally staying foreigners in Karelia within a week. The matter was announced by the spokesperson of the head of the Republic of Karelia Marina Kabatjuk.

“The Ministry of the Interior has arrested 150 foreign citizens. They had expired visas and they were all on their way to the Finnish border,” Kabatjuk says in the tape published by Izvestija.

According to him, the majority would have been arrested after Saturday.

According to Kabatjuk, the foreigners would now be detained in the territory of the Republic of Karelia, and they would be threatened with a fine and deportation. The court would decide the matter.

It is not clear from the news which country the arrested citizens were and where they were going to be deported.

In 2016, people who had received a recent deportation decision tried to come to Finland from Russia.