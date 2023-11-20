Eastern border | Russia accuses Finland of human rights violations

Russia says that it has submitted an objection to Finland due to the closing of the border crossing points.

Russia has discussed the border situation with the Finnish ambassador Antti Helanterän with, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Monday.

It is not clear from the release whether it was an interview and which party initiated the meeting.

In the discussion, Russia presented its objection, that is, a protest that Finland has closed border crossing points.

In diplomacy, protest is considered as harsh language.

Finland of the department head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Marja Liivalan according to which the meeting took place on Finland’s initiative. The topic has been the situation at the border.

According to Liivala, it wasn’t about a conversation or a note.

“Russia has expressed its dissatisfaction, i.e. protest. It’s a pretty rare expression,” he says to HS.

Russian according to Finland’s decision is “unequivocally provocative” and follows a line whose purpose is “to exacerbate relations even more”.

According to Russia, Finland’s arguments about the arrival of migrants and claims about Russia’s actions are an “excuse”.

“The decision has been made in haste, without any discussions with Russia, which was previously a prerequisite for cooperation guaranteeing the efficient operation of the border,” the Russian Foreign Ministry believes.

What is noteworthy in the press release of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is that Russia now accuses Finland of violating human rights.

“The closure of border crossings violates the rights and interests of tens of thousands of citizens of our countries.”

Finland According to Marja Liivala, head of department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting has been the only contact between the Finnish and Russian foreign affairs administrations in recent days.

Ambassador Helanterä interviewed the head of department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sergei Belyaev with.

At the event, Helanterä has brought out Finland’s point of view on the matter.

“He has said that Finland’s actions are the result of the changed operating methods of the Russian border authorities.”

According to Liivala, Finland hopes that Russia will return to its previous ways of operating and the problem at the border will disappear.

“If it doesn’t go away, we will consider our own further measures.”