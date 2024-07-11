Eastern border | Rkp’s parliamentary group supports the “conversion law”

Eastern border|Member of Parliament Eva Biaudet will not vote for the law, as she has said before.

Rkp’s the parliamentary group supports the border law in Friday’s vote. The party informs about it in its press release.

According to the release, the majority of the parliamentary group supports the border law, even though the bill is recognized as problematic. The entire parliamentary group will not vote in favor of the border law, the release states.

Rkp tells STT that MP Eva Biaudet not voting for the law. Biaudet has already been there before told to vote against the law. Biaudet confirmed by text message to STT that he would vote no.

“The bill that will now be put to the vote is a temporary solution that will expire after a year. We naturally hope that there is no need to apply it in practice. As a group, we emphasize that the threshold for introducing the law must be very high,” the Rkp’s press release states.

Border Act in other words, the passage of the so-called conversion law will depend on Friday’s vote.

It is an exceptional law, which is regulated in the procedure for enacting the Constitution. Declaring it urgent requires five-sixths of the votes cast in the plenary session of the parliament.

The Green Party and the Left Alliance have announced their opposition to the law. There are six MPs from the Sdp According to Thursday’s HS data applied for permission from the party to vote differently from the party’s line, i.e. blank or against.