The political climate is now favorable for even bigger changes in asylum policy, writes Finance Minister Riikka Purra (ps) in her blog. “It feels like everyone has become an asshole,” he says.

The Treasury ministerchairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra insists in his published on Sunday in the blog post the entire eastern border to be closed.

“We have no other options. No messing around at the border will help,” he writes.

The government already considered closing the entire eastern border last week, but the vice chancellor stopped progress of the show. The reason was that it would not have sufficiently secured opportunities to apply for asylum.

The government ended up closing all other border crossings except for the northernmost one, Raja-Joosepi. It came there on Saturday 55 people from Russia, a few on Sunday too.

According to Purra, “everyone can see on their foreheads” that the arrivals are not genuine asylum seekers but part of a hybrid operation organized by Russia.

He writes in his blog that he believes that “legality control will understand the situation from the point of view of national security and make it possible to close the entire border.”

“But if not, a political decision must be made anyway.”

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (cook) said on Sunday during the prime minister’s interview session, that the government can close the entire eastern border if necessary.

According to Orpo, the government wants to put an end to Russian authorities helping people to the Finnish border.

“The government is ready to take additional measures,” he said.

I bite in my opinion, even closing the eastern border is not enough. He demands a broader change so that the right to apply for asylum could never come before national security. He thinks the political climate is now favorable for such a change.

“It feels as if everyone has become an asshole. This should not be underestimated.”

HS on Saturday published survey according to the report, a large majority of Finns, 73 percent, are of the opinion that the government can fail to comply with some of the requirements of international agreements if the security situation in its opinion requires it.

The right to seek asylum is protected in the Constitution and international human rights treaties. On the other hand, the right to security is also a basic and human right guaranteed to everyone.

I bite in my opinion, it should be possible to completely suspend the reception of asylum applications.

“If international agreements cannot be changed, their interpretation must change significantly,” he writes.

“We are prisoners of a perversely abused system. It’s not the fault of the people on the move; it’s the fault of the countries that allow this. The global demography alone and the billions of dissatisfied people outside of Europe guarantee that if we are not capable of change, we will be left with nothing.”