Eastern border | Researcher: The “Conversion Law” may eventually bring what the Kremlin wants to see

On Friday the so-called conversion law passed in the parliament. By law, asylum seekers can be temporarily suspended at the Finnish border and immigrants can be turned away without the right to appeal.

Before the vote, many legal scholars were of the opinion that it would be impossible to enact the law even as an exceptional law. However, the Constitutional Law Committee decided that it can be done.

Even in the case of the Conversion Act, the rule of law has been subordinated to security issues, says docent of political science and university researcher Johanna Vuorelma From the Center for European Studies at the University of Helsinki. In this political climate, security takes precedence over other political perspectives, he says.

“In Finland, we are used to thinking that the rule of law is something that, as a principle, is placed above politics. We have certain legal frameworks within which policy can be made. In this case, those frames were broken.”

The powers that be have justified the relevance of the law with national security. Part of the information behind the decision is confidential intelligence information that is not available to citizens, Vuorelma states.

According to him, using safety as a basis for the law is still not completely clear-cut.

“Politically, it has not been proven whether this is an effective means in terms of security. Decisions at the border can create chaos, and the Kremlin wants to see as much chaos as possible in EU and NATO countries,” says Vuorelma.

“From the point of view of safety, the law is not clear-cut, but it can even weaken safety.”

Translation law According to Vuorelma, the surrounding situation is very exceptional in Finnish politics.

According to him, the decision to accept the law can weaken Finland’s foreign policy credibility and serve as a precedent for the trampling of human rights. Finland’s international positioning after the adoption of the Conversion Act is also unclear in the future.

“Regardless of whether the law is ever applied, it can be seen to have long-term consequences in Finnish politics,” says Vuorelma.

“In the past, Finland has gotten used to being known as a country that deals well with human rights, but now Finland has received many critical statements.”

Vuorelma says that if, for example, Finland in the future requires others to comply with the rules-based international system, other states may find that Finland itself has not complied with the system.

Cloudy names the factors surrounding the Conversion Act, which manifest themselves as concrete changes in Finnish politics. These include, for example, the “complete bypassing” of expert opinions and the large role of basic Finns in decision-making.

“Fundamental Finns’ long-term goal has been to have zero asylum seekers. The conversion law issue has been a window of opportunity for basic Finns, because it has been possible to promote both anti-immigration and anti-EU policies at the same time,” he states.

According to Vuorelma, the discussion atmosphere regarding the conversion law has also been particularly aggressive and exceptional at the top of politics.

“The whole process around the bill, and the discussion that has taken place, has looked quite worrying from the point of view of democracy.”

Vuorelma also reminds us of the role of the Constitutional Law Committee as a supervisor of the implementation of the Constitution. He states that the committee’s task is obviously politicized in the case of the Conversion Act.

“A truly exceptional situation in the Finnish tradition of constitutional interpretation.”

New the border law is also practically illegal from the point of view of EU law, says Vuorelma. The application of the conversion law at the border would therefore be difficult, as the right would be defined by conflicting EU law and the national conversion law at the same time.

“The border guards then practically could not avoid violating one of these,” Vuorelma says.

Vuorelma has also made the observation that in the conversion law debate, the language of politics has separated from the reality of politics.

“For example, the foreign minister [Elina Valtonen] has defended the conversion law by stating that Finland wants to be a reliable state governed by the rule of law. The process by which the law was passed rather weakens the Finnish rule of law.”

Vuorelma also commented on the role of group discipline in decision-making. For example, there were disagreements in the Social Democratic party regarding the conversion law. In the end, six Sdp MPs voted against the law, contrary to the party’s general line.

Vuorelma does not consider group discipline to be anti-democratic, but sees its challenges in the conversion law issue.

“In parties where the defense of human rights has been at the heart of policy-making, this has forced a balance between their own principles and security situations.”

According to Vuorelma, in enacting the law, a risk was taken in how Finland will position itself internationally in the future.

“It is no longer in the hands of Finnish politicians.”